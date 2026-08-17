Kaitlin Olson has given High Potential fans an encouraging update, confirming that cameras are now rolling on the third season as ABC prepares to keep the hit crime drama off its autumn 2026 schedule.

The move means the Kaitlin Olson-led series will not return to screens until 2027, leaving viewers with a longer wait to see Morgan Gillory back in action.

The delay comes as High Potential enters a new chapter, with ABC reshuffling its schedule and the series welcoming new behind-the-scenes leadership.

Kaitlin Olson Teases Season 3 Production

Olson offered fans a glimpse of the new season on Instagram, sharing a mirror selfie in Morgan Gillory's outfit and captioning the post, 'Day 1, Season 3'. The official High Potential Instagram account responded, 'So exciting!'

The post signals that filming is now underway for the ABC drama, who follows Morgan, a single mother with an exceptional intellect who assists the LAPD with complex investigations.

Olson also serves as an executive producer on the series. Season 3 follows a second season that left several storylines unresolved, including Morgan's evolving relationship with Detective Adam Karadec, played by Daniel Sunjata.

The new season will continue Morgan's investigations while moving forward with the personal and professional storylines established across the first two seasons.

ABC Pushes Hit Show Out of Fall Lineup

ABC renewed High Potential for a third season in March but later moved the series to its 2027 midseason schedule.

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Ari Goldman, ABC senior vice-president of content strategy and scheduling said the decision was influenced by the network's recent success with uninterrupted midseason runs for shows including Will Trent and The Rookie.

'The "High Potential" move to midseason is one that's really born out of the success that we've proven over the last couple of years with "Will Trent," "The Rookie" and the uninterrupted runs that we've enjoyed starting in that January timeframe going through the end of the season,' Goldman said.

He added that both traditional television and streaming audiences have shown the value of a consistent weekly schedule, saying the network sees the move as an opportunity to deliver an uninterrupted run of episodes.

The decision also gives ABC room to fill High Potential's former Tuesday night slot with R.J. Decker, which will air behind Dancing With the Stars during the autumn season. ABC has yet to announce an exact premiere date for Season 3.

High Potential Faces Showrunner Change

Season 3 will also mark a creative change behind the scenes. Todd Harthan, who served as showrunner for the first two seasons, stepped down after the renewal to focus on Disney+'s live-action Eragon series.

Stepping in to fill the leadership vacancy are veteran producers Nora and Lilla Zuckerman. The duo, previously known for their work on Peacock's critically acclaimed mystery series Poker Face, are taking over as High Potential enters its next chapter.

The series has remained one of ABC's strongest scripted performers, with Olson's Morgan at the heart of its appeal.

The series' last season also deepened Morgan's partnership with Detective Adam Karadec, played by Sunjata, leaving viewers eager to see how their complicated relationship develops next.

With filming now underway, fans have received an early glimpse of Morgan's return, but they will still have to wait until 2027 to see Season 3 on ABC.