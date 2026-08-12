Julie Andrews has confirmed she will not return as Queen Clarisse Renaldi in The Princess Diaries 3, ending hopes of seeing her reunite with Anne Hathaway for the long-awaited sequel.

The 90-year-old actress said the new story belongs to Hathaway's Mia Thermopolis and that she is now focused on other work. Andrews played Mia's royal grandmother in the 2001 original and 2004 sequel, helping guide her transformation from an awkward teenager into Genovia's future queen.

Her absence comes as the third film remains in development, with Hathaway returning and Crazy Rich Asians director Adele Lim overseeing the project.

Julie Andrews Rules Out 'Princess Diaries 3' Return

Andrews confirmed she will not appear in the sequel during a recent interview, explaining that she considers herself largely retired from on-screen acting.

'I'm not going to be in it,' Andrews said. She added that the story is now different and that 'it's too late for me to do it', explaining: 'I think the story has to continue in Princess Mia. It's her story. It's not really mine.'

Andrews has continued working through voice roles, writing and other projects, but her decision marks a significant change for a franchise in which Clarisse was central to Mia's journey.

Everything We Know About The Sequel So Far

Hathaway confirmed her return as Mia in October 2024, sharing clips from the original film and writing: 'Miracles happen. Back to Genovia.' Lim was also announced as director that year.

The script has since undergone a major rewrite, with Hathaway revealing the team had to start over before finding a new direction.

'I can say I think we had a story breakthrough,' Hathaway said. 'I think we are moving in the right direction. The script that we were working on, we kind of had to start over with this new direction [...] but we all feel really good that this is gonna be the one.'

Lim has teased a more mature story focused on Mia as queen, while promising 'a lot of fun returns'.

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'We just want to make the story right because it is a franchise that is so beloved by so many people,' she told Variety.

According to ELLE, filming has not begun and there is no confirmed release date. Author Meg Cabot has said she has read a script and that a castle has been rented for the project.

Fan Theories

A 2025 casting call for a character named Olivia Robinson fuelled speculation that the film could draw from Cabot's Royal Wedding novel.

The 15-year-old character is described as a potential leader who has lost her mother, while the book introduces Olivia as Mia's half-sister. However, the film's final plot has not been confirmed.

Fans have also theorised that the sequel could explore Mia's relationships with Michael Moscovitz and Nicholas Devereaux. Cabot has said both Robert Schwartzman and Chris Pine are in the script, although the actors' involvement has not been formally announced by the studio.

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Another fan theory suggests Genovia could face a vote over whether to retain its monarchy, leaving Mia torn between supporting democratic change and becoming the monarch who ends her family's royal line.

None of these theories has been confirmed, leaving the biggest question of all still unanswered: what exactly awaits Queen Mia when she finally returns to Genovia?