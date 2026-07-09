Fans of the ABC procedural will have to wait until 2027 for new episodes as High Potential season 3 is delayed for a winter release. Kaitlin Olson anchors the popular US adaptation of the hit French series HPI as the brilliant Morgan. The debut immediately became one of the most-watched series when it premiered in 2024. Viewers are eager to see how the story resumes after a bloody finale left major characters in jeopardy.

The network leaned on that success during the 2025 to 2026 television cycle. The previous run delivered intense weekly episodes and expanded the cast with Steve Howey playing Nick Wagner. Season two concluded with episode 18, marking the end of several storylines. This included Karadec settling a year-long reconciliation with his ex-girlfriend, Lucia, while Morgan navigated her evolving relationship with Wagner.

Read more Is High Potential Season 3 Delayed? Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, Update and What to Expect Is High Potential Season 3 Delayed? Release Date, Spoilers, Cast, Update and What to Expect

High Potential Season 3 Delayed Until Winter

The sophomore year ended on a massive cliffhanger with the Captain of Major Crimes being fatally stabbed. Whether he survives the severe injury is currently uncertain. However, it has been confirmed that Howey is leaving High Potential as a series regular.

ABC has delayed High Potential season 3 to midseason, which came as a surprise given how well the show performed in its previous schedule. Pushing the procedural to a later release does not mean the network is sabotaging its success. Some of the most popular scripted projects on ABC debut after the holiday break, including The Rookie and Will Trent. The schedule change simply indicates confidence in the show, proving executives believe viewers will tune in regardless of the programming slot.

Writers Resume Work On Season Three Production

While new episodes are delayed for a winter release, the procedural is officially back for production. Matthew Lamb, the actor who plays Elliott, confirmed the update on his official Instagram account. The social media post showed that the writers are up and running.

This early start is an unexpected development given the overall timeline. The production team could have paused work for a couple of months since the show will not return to the air until January at the earliest. With the scriptwriters already working, filming for the new season is imminent. This timeline will inevitably result in cast updates from the set, which should help fans cope with the extended break.

Will Future Episodes Shift Focus Onto Elliott

Like his mother, Elliott is deemed a high-potential individual. The second season increased the focus on the relationship between Morgan and Ava amid the ongoing mystery surrounding Roman's disappearance. Now, the source notes it is 'curious if' the upcoming cycle will shift the focus to her only son. While Instagram posts confirm the writers are active, IBTimes UK cannot independently verify any narrative shifts or future plot plans.

He is growing quite rapidly, putting him at the exact age where the series can really utilise the character. Scriptwriters could explore what it really means to grow up as a high-potential individual. Whether the upcoming broadcast cycle positions him as the new driving force of the story remains to be seen. Sometimes, you just have to watch the board and wait for the next move.