Adele has sparked fresh speculation that her acting debut, Cry to Heaven, could be heading to the Venice Film Festival after she was reportedly spotted aboard a luxury private yacht with director Tom Ford off the coast of Sardinia, Italy.

The sighting comes just days before the festival is expected to unveil its 2026 line-up, prompting widespread discussion on social media over whether Ford's long-awaited historical drama could receive its world premiere in Venice.

However, neither the festival nor the filmmakers have confirmed the film's participation, and industry reports suggest it may not be ready in time.

Adele Spotted on Luxury Yacht With Tom Ford

Photos circulating online appear to show Adele enjoying a Mediterranean getaway aboard a luxury megayacht with Ford, who is directing her feature film debut.

Adele fue vista junto al diseñador de moda y cineasta Tom Ford, director de Cry to Heaven, a bordo de un lujoso megayate privado frente a la isla de Cerdeña, en Italia. pic.twitter.com/hzlD9qUIx0 — Adele Colombia (@AdeleinColombia) July 13, 2026

The appearance quickly fuelled speculation after a widely shared post on X claimed that Cry to Heaven was 'heading to Venice,' citing the pair's meeting and the imminent festival announcement. The claim remains unverified.

Cry to Heaven* is heading to Venice; Adele and Tom Ford were spotted on a private yacht in Sardinia. Adele has been very active, and Tom Ford was seen with George MacKay recently. The lineup of films for the Venice Film Festival will be announced in ten days, and *Cry to Heaven* pic.twitter.com/6NBGIK8WmP — grbe (@Hbrl18228) July 13, 2026

The outing also followed reports that Ford had recently been seen with actor George MacKay, another member of the film's cast.

With principal photography understood to have wrapped earlier this year, fans interpreted the Sardinia reunion as a sign that post-production is progressing. However, neither Adele nor Ford has commented publicly.

Venice Film Festival Speculation

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Online speculation has intensified as the Venice Film Festival prepares to announce its official selection in the coming days.

However, according to Variety, Cry to Heaven is not currently among the publication's projected titles for this year's festival.

The trade publication reported that the film is unlikely to be ready for the autumn festival circuit because of its extensive post-production schedule, although the official Venice line-up has yet to be announced.

For now, reports linking the film to the prestigious festival remain speculative despite growing excitement among fans.

Inside Adele's Acting Debut

According to another report by Variety, Cry to Heaven marks Adele's first feature film role. Written, directed and produced by Ford, the historical drama adapts Anne Rice's 1982 novel of the same name and marks Ford's first film since Nocturnal Animals.

Set in 18th-century Italy, the story explores the world of Venetian opera through the lives of a nobleman and a celebrated castrato singer.

True to Ford's previous work, the film is expected to combine lavish period settings with emotionally driven storytelling.

Adele joins an ensemble cast that includes Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, George MacKay, Colin Firth, Paul Bettany, Hunter Schafer, Thandiwe Newton, Mark Strong and Owen Cooper.

While details of her role remain under wraps, the project represents a significant career milestone for the Grammy-winning singer, who has previously resisted offers to pursue acting.

Anticipation Builds Ahead of Venice

Adele has kept a relatively low public profile since concluding her Las Vegas residency, making her appearance alongside Ford particularly noteworthy.

Whether the Sardinia yacht outing was simply a summer holiday or an indication that Cry to Heaven is preparing for its festival debut remains unclear.

With the Venice Film Festival expected to reveal its official programme within days, fans will soon learn whether Adele's acting debut will feature among the event's biggest premieres or continue its journey towards a later release.