On 23 September 2025, former US Vice President Kamala Harris released her memoir 107 Days, a revealing journal that captured her short-lived 2024 presidential campaign following Joe Biden's sudden exit. Harris' book has already stirred debate across Washington and beyond. Many are asking one question: is Kamala Harris preparing a return in 2028?

Political analysts and readers believe the Harris memoir offers more than a retelling of her defeat to Donald Trump. Instead, it could be a coded announcement of future ambitions. How she framed her struggles, allies and rivals now fuels speculation about her next move.

Is Kamala Harris Running for President?

Hints of a possible 2028 campaign are woven into 107 Days. Published just a year after her loss, the Kamala Harris memoir keeps her name alive ahead of any Democratic primary contests. She portrays herself as a leader marginalised within her own party, which may signal her intention to challenge the political order.

Reports suggest her candid tone has already strained ties with major Democrats. OK! Magazine noted that memoirs often precede a presidential run, but Harris may have alienated figures she needs, including Biden, California Governor Gavin Newsom and former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Barack Obama's former adviser David Axelrod cautioned that the book's grievances could backfire. He said: 'If there's a political strategy here, it's a bad one. There's an awful lot of grievances and finger-pointing that really doesn't serve a political agenda'.

Still, Harris' decision to publish quickly after 2024 ensures her voice remains central in Democratic debates. This timing, coupled with her self-portrayal as unfairly sidelined, makes observers believe she is laying the groundwork for another run.

Biden Treating Her as a Threat and Other Revelations

The 107 Days memoir goes beyond hints of a comeback. It offers raw details about personal struggles, campaign errors and political choices that shaped her short bid for the White House.

According to The Guardian, Harris accused Biden's staff of treating her as a threat. She wrote that they operated with a 'zero-sum' mindset, fearing that 'if she's shining, he's dimmed'.

Her husband Doug Emhoff voiced anger that she was repeatedly given what he called 'impossible, shit jobs'. Jill Biden even asked Emhoff privately: 'Are you supporting us?' He took it as proof Harris was being sidelined.

Harris recalled Biden's age showing during the campaign, writing: 'At eighty-one, Joe got tired. That's when his age showed in physical and verbal stumbles'. She later described his decision to run again as 'recklessness'.

Campaign Errors That Cost Her the Election

The Kamala Harris memoir also details mistakes that weakened her chances. One major blunder came during The View. Asked what she would have done differently from Biden, she replied: 'There is not a thing that comes to mind'. Harris later admitted: 'I had no idea I'd just pulled the pin on a hand grenade ... a gift to the Trump campaign'.

She also confessed that her loyalty to Biden limited her independence. At times, her instinct to protect him overrode her need to assert her own vision.

Her First Choice for Running Mate Was Pete Buttigieg

Another striking revelation concerns her running mate. Harris wrote that Pete Buttigieg was her 'first choice'. She believed he 'would have been an ideal partner — if I were a straight white man'. She concluded the pairing was too risky, noting her own identity as a Black woman married to a Jewish man.

Buttigieg later responded in Politico: 'The way that you earn trust with voters is based mostly on what they think you're going to do for their lives, not on categories'.

Harris eventually selected Minnesota Governor Tim Walz. Yet she admitted frustration during the campaign, criticising his weak debate performance and noting she shouted at her television as he faltered.