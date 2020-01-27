Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteer service was alerted about an injured kangaroo on Saturday. By the time volunteers reached the location, the animal had died a prolonged and painful death. President of the QWCVS, Christine Wynne, believes that the animal was intentionally injured and left to die on the side of the road.

A passer-by noticed the injured but alive kangaroo on the side of Clayton Road at Thababen in south-east Queensland. Unable to help the injured animal, they contacted the Queensland Wildlife Carers and Volunteer service, which rescues and offers aid to injured wildlife in the region.

However, the organisation, which relies heavily on volunteer response was unable to find volunteers on January 25. Eventually, some volunteers agreed to help out the injured animal and proceeded to the spot. When the volunteers reached the animal, they noticed that it had been impaled with a fence post through its stomach.

Using tremendous force, the fence post had been driven in through one side of the animal's back and had pierced out through the animal's stomach. The volunteers noticed a broken piece of glass in the area.

Wynne told the Daily Mail Australia that the incident seems to have involved an enraged motorist. Kangaroos getting hit by vehicles is not a rarity. Usually, if the animal is found alive by the motorist, they take the animal to an animal hospital or report it to a wildlife rescue organisation. In this case, it seems that the motorist did not wish to help the injured animal.

Wynne claims that the vehicle must have been damaged after coming in contact with the animal. Wynne stated that either the motorist injured the animal with the post or did nothing to help the suffering animal. She stated that if the motorist had no intention of letting the animal suffer, they would have hit the animal over the head with a heavy object or would have reported the incident.

Irrespective of how the animal was injured, it suffered a slow and agonising death.