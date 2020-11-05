Kanye West has conceded defeat after contesting as an independent candidate in the 2020 US Presidential elections but he is already eyeing a victory in the next elections in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is dealing with his failure away from the public eye as he has gone MIA from social media platforms, where he had posted several pictures and videos on Election Day. The musician has even cancelled his scheduled appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" on Wednesday night after he received a very low response in the elections.

Read more Kanye West defends meeting Jared Kushner amid allegations of vote siphoning for Trump

The 43-year-old, who managed to get on the ballots in only 12 states after announcing his presidential bid on US Independence Day on July 4 this year, garnered little more than 60,000 votes as per the latest reports. Even though the rapper voted for himself since he was the only candidate he could "really trust," he couldn't even reach 0.5% of the vote in the states where he was eligible.

Conceding defeat shortly after the election day was over, he tweeted: "WELP KANYE 2024" alongside a picture of his silhouette in front of an electoral map. He deleted the tweet on Wednesday morning and reposted the same image after removing the word "WELP" from the caption.

The "Jesus Is King" rapper has not posted anything on his Twitter account since then. Meanwhile, Jimmy Kimmel revealed on Monday that Kanye has cancelled his scheduled interview. The late-night host said: "The day after the election, we'll be joined in studio by maybe the next president of the United States, Kanye West. Oh, he canceled?... Kanye West canceled moments ago, so he won't be here. ... We'll try to get one of the other presidents to come in."

Kanye's last interview was on Joe Rogan's podcast, where the musician declared that God has called him to be "the leader of the free world." Similar to his previous interviews, the Grammy-winner failed to reply to questions about his future administration's policies here as well. Apart from his relationship with God, Kanye discussed the music industry, his presidential run, abortion, medication, and racism during the three-hour-long interview which premiered on Saturday, Oct. 24.