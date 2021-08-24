The feud between Kanye West and Drake is far from over, as seen in a recent online clash. Things went a bit too far this time as West shared his rival's home address on Instagram, which he later deleted.

It was Drake who reignited the feud during his recent collaboration with Trippie Redd, in which he seemingly referred to West as "burned out." The Grammy-winner raps in the song "Betrayal" released on Friday, "All these fools I'm beefin' that I barely know...Forty-five, forty-four (Burned out), let it go...Ye ain't changin' shit for me, it's set in stone."

Social media users believe that the "Ye" in the verse is actually Kanye's diminutive nickname, though it's ambiguous and could mean "you" or even "they." There is another hint that Drake is talking about Kanye in his lyrics, as the "Jesus Is King" rapper is also 44 years old.

A day after Drake's apparent dig, West took to his Instagram account to post a shot of a group chat in which he said he had been "f***ed with by nerd a** jock n***as" his whole life. "You will never recover. I promise you," the message read. The 44-year-old also shared a picture of a map detailing the purported location of Drake's Toronto home on Instagram, which he later deleted.

Drake for his part seemed unfazed by the leak of his address on social media, and instead shared a clip of himself driving through Toronto on Sunday evening while chuckling in the driver's seat.

It's unclear why the duo have been publicly feuding at this moment, but according to a report in Variety, some industry insiders and fans believe that it's because West has been delaying his album "Donda" again and again to mess with the sales of Drake's album "Certified Lover Boy."

Their rift first started in 2016 when Kanye ranted about the rapper on stage during his tour for his album "The Life of Pablo," where Drake claims that he helped write some of the songs. According to a report, Kanye had heard the song in Drake's album "Scorpion" in which he admitted to having a young son, and leaked the information to Drake's rival Pusha to use on his own diss track. The rapper however denied the claim and said he had "major things to do other than be telling him some information about Drake."

Kanye and Drake later engaged in a bitter verbal war on Twitter in December 2018 over a conflict about Drake's request to sample one of Kanye's older songs, but it seemed that the situation had calmed down until the feud resurfaced again.