Kanye West has officially responded to Kim Kardashian's divorce filing nearly two months after she filed the paperwork in February this year.

E! News obtained a copy of the rapper's divorce papers which he filed on April 9 and in which he cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the end of their marriage. Like Kardashian, he also refused spousal support but asked that he and his estranged wife share 50-50 custody of their children, both physically and legally.

The reality TV star and West share four kids–North, Chicago, Psalm, and Saint, who are believed to be staying with their mother at their Hidden Hills mansion in California. Aside from the shared custody, West also asserted in his divorce papers that they each pay for their own legal fees. The 43-year-old YEEZY founder likewise asked that their separate and shared property be determined "according to proof at the time of trial or settlement."

The "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" star also requested joint custody of their kids in her divorce filing on Feb. 19. She and West both did not list a date of separation.

It is believed that they have not spoken to each other since she filed for divorce. The "Jesus Walks" hitmaker has been keeping much to himself at his Wyoming ranch while his family is in California.

According to an insider, Kardashian tried to give their marriage a chance. She reportedly "gave it plenty of time" but finally decided that "it's just time to move on." The split is said to be amicable and that there was no third party involved. "No one did anything bad" they just "grew apart."

Now the SKIMS founder is focusing her attention on her kids, her business, and law school. Last week Forbes named her a billionaire and she also recently announced that her new Hulu show will premiere soon after the finale of "KUWTK."

We won’t be gone long!! Our new show on @hulu will be coming after the final season https://t.co/ByED1rcvVp — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 9, 2021

Despite the divorce, Kardashian has been keeping a brave and happy face for her kids. She has taken to social media to post photos of her and her children together while West has been out of the public eye.