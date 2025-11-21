Karoline Leavitt's historic appointment as the youngest White House press secretary has placed her firmly at the centre of the administration's communications strategy. Yet, her personal finances and family ties have drawn parallel attention. Her marriage to property investor Nicholas Riccio, 32 years her senior, has prompted scrutiny regarding the age gap as well as Riccio's financial success, political proximity and behind-the-scenes role in Leavitt's career.

From Campaign Trail to Family Life

Leavitt met Riccio during her congressional campaign in New Hampshire's 1st District, where they were introduced by a mutual friend who owned a local restaurant. Their friendship eventually evolved into a relationship, resulting in a January 2025 wedding just days before President Donald Trump's inauguration. The couple welcomed their son, Niko, in mid-2024.

Leavitt has described Riccio as an 'amazing' and 'incredibly hands-on father', crediting him with helping her balance motherhood and a demanding political career. She revealed that her parents initially struggled with the relationship, but later came to embrace Riccio after witnessing his character and devotion.

Wealth and Political Proximity

Riccio's estimated net worth of £4.8 million ($6 million) stems from a property portfolio built over decades. Raised in New Hampshire, Riccio experienced homelessness in his youth before putting himself through university and launching his property business. His company, Nautical Beach Properties, owns ten homes—nine in New Hampshire and one in West Virginia—acquired for prices ranging from £4,400 to £320,000.

Leavitt has acknowledged that Riccio's financial stability enabled him to support her failed congressional bid and take on domestic responsibilities while she pursued her career in Washington. This dynamic has prompted questions about the extent of his influence and whether his business interests intersect with Leavitt's political role.

Although Riccio remains largely out of the spotlight, his relationship with Leavitt has faced criticism, particularly since her debut in the White House press room in January 2025. Leavitt has defended their marriage publicly, describing Riccio as her 'greatest supporter' and 'best friend'.

Public Curiosity and Online Speculation

Search trends reflect growing interest in Riccio's background, with frequent queries about his net worth, occupation and ties to Leavitt's political ascent. The couple's age gap has been a focal point of media coverage, with Leavitt addressing it candidly in interviews.

She told the New York Post's 'Pod Force One' podcast that she had struggled to find men her own age who matched Riccio's maturity. She also shared that her parents' initial discomfort gave way to acceptance once they saw how deeply Riccio cared for her.

Property Legacy and Local Impact

Riccio's business roots trace back to Hampton Beach, where he began buying and renovating derelict properties in the early 1990s. He has described his ambition to revitalise M Street, a stretch of condemned homes, as a personal legacy. His efforts have earned him local recognition, though not without setbacks—one of his properties was severely damaged in a 2023 fire, the cause of which remains undetermined.

According to his company's website, Nautical Beach Properties aims to help guests 'enjoy' the coastal surroundings. The firm's holdings reflect Riccio's long-standing commitment to rebuilding neglected areas, a mission that began with borrowed money and nights spent sleeping in his car.

Looking Ahead

As Leavitt continues to navigate her role in the Trump administration, public interest in her husband's wealth and influence shows no sign of waning. While Riccio remains introverted and largely absent from political discourse, his financial support and personal connection to Leavitt place him at the centre of ongoing scrutiny.

Whether the couple choose to address these questions further or maintain their current level of privacy, their relationship remains a focal point in the narrative surrounding Leavitt's rise—and the intersection of personal success and public service.