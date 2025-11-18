US Representative Anna Paulina Luna has intensified her push for transparency around UFO and UAP programmes, alleging that critical footage and data are being concealed under a classified 'black congressional budget.'

Luna, who chairs the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, argues that lawmakers and taxpayers are being shut out of programmes that may involve advanced aircraft and unexplained phenomena.

Her comments, made during interviews with The Joe Rogan Experience, FOX 13 Tampa Bay, and the Hindustan Times, have reignited debate over how the US government handles sensitive UAP material — and whether elected officials truly have oversight.

Luna Says Classified Evidence Shows Craft 'Not Made By Mankind'

Luna told Joe Rogan that she has viewed classified photographs inside a secure federal facility, claiming the objects depicted were 'not made by mankind.' She said whistle-blowers and military personnel have repeatedly described encounters with craft capable of manoeuvres that defy physics.

Several sources, she insisted, referred to the operators of these craft as 'interdimensional beings' — entities capable of moving 'outside of time and space.'

Luna clarified that she has not seen aliens or open portals herself, but said: 'I have seen photographic evidence in a SCIF, where I was briefed.' She suggested that descriptions from ancient texts, including missing biblical writings, may echo similar encounters.

She argues that congressional oversight is being obstructed by limited access to both the data and funding behind these projects, according to Hindustan Times.

In an interview with FOX 13 Tampa Bay, Luna pressed: 'Why can't we see some of these classified videos and information that seem to be operating under a black Congressional budget? ... Congress is not being given access to money that we're spending.'

She added that the lack of access is both a national security and democratic accountability issue: 'If these are programs ... responsible for ... billions of dollars being lost ... that could be going towards other things.'

UFO Witness Claims and Interdimensional Beings

Luna described questioning whistle-blowers and military personnel about the unknown craft, and she recounted that 'the repeated answer was that these were interdimensional beings—they defy conventional physics.'

She emphasised caution, clarifying, 'I have never seen a portal open or a full alien spaceship, but I have seen photographic evidence in a secure, compartmented information facility, where I was briefed.'

She suggested a possible link between ancient texts and modern phenomena, asserting that '[descriptions in the missing books of the Bible] may echo the encounters I'm investigating.'

Tensions at Military Bases

Luna recounted a confrontation at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida, saying that "despite being on a congressional delegation, we were denied access to pilots and evidence."

She claimed the base commander cited insufficient security authorisation. Luna said she challenged the commander, insisting that as elected officials, they are entitled to oversight.

Reaction, Risks, and Next Steps

Luna's push for declassification is not without controversy. She has expressed frustration with the Pentagon and intelligence agencies, asserting that a 'protective complex' exists to keep these phenomena secret.

Yet she remains determined, calling for more congressional hearings, oversight, and public accountability. Her stated goals are 'to prove that humans are not alone, and to ensure taxpayers know how money is being used in highly secretive defence programmes.'

As the debate over UAP disclosure intensifies, Luna's demands spotlight the ongoing tension between national security and democratic transparency, raising questions that extend far beyond Capitol Hill.