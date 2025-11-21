The US Coast Guard has updated its policy on hate symbols, removing swastikas, nooses, and the Confederate flag from its official list and instead labelling them 'potentially divisive'.

The new policy raised alarm among Jewish and Black service members who fear the change could threaten safety and tolerance aboard vessels. Critics also warn that this appears to relax standards against extremist imagery, especially since antisemitism and racism are growing both in the U.S. and internationally.

The controversial decision will take effect on 15 December 2025.

Downgrading Hate Symbols as 'Divisive'

According to the Washington Post, history has long recognised swastikas and nooses as emblems of oppression and violence.

The swastika is linked is used by the Nazis under Hitler's bloody regime that murdered millions of Jews during the Holocaust and the deaths of over 400,00 US troops in World War II. Nooses have long been symbols of racial terror against black people who are lynched for simply existing in white people's 'spaces'.

With the new policy, these symbols will no longer automatically constitute a 'hate incident'. The Confederate flag, although still banned in most cases, will now be treated with more nuance if it appears in displays.

In an internal email, the US Coast Guard's acting commandant stated that these symbols are still 'prohibited,' but their classification as 'potentially divisive' leaves room for their display in certain contexts. In defense, the commandant said the update is to help 'streamline administrative requirements' while also acknowledging that extremism or racism continue to 'violate our core values and are treated with the seriousness they warrant under current policy'.

This overhaul, however, aligns with directives from Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who called for a review of military harassment policies to avoid what he deemed 'overly broad' regulations that could harm combat readiness.

Service Members Fear Their Safety

Pulling out swastikas, nooses, and the Confederate flag in the list of hate symbols caused unease among US Coast Guard personnel.

One anonymous official described the revisions as 'chilling', especially for those currently at sea who may be exposed to swastikas or nooses for extended periods.

'If you are at sea, and your shipmate has a swastika in their rack, and you are going to be stuck at sea with them for the next 60 days, are you going to feel safe reporting that up your chain of command?' the official asked, underlining the potential danger for minority service members.

Critics Warn of Dangers to Minorities in the Coast Guard

Democrat Senator Jacky Rosen also criticised the policy, urging the administration to reconsider before it takes effect. She noted that relaxing standards for symbols linked to hate crimes sends 'the wrong message to the men and women of our Coast Guard' and could endanger personnel.

Rabbi Jonah Pesner, director of the advocacy arm of the Reform Movement, stressed that swastikas have no context outside of education or history. 'The decision to weaken these standards is an indelible stain on the Coast Guard and a violation of the good that our nation stands for', he wrote.

Experts warn that the changes could have real-world implications, not just to the US Coast Guard.

Service members can be deployed at sea for months, and the new policy gives only 45 days to formally report potentially divisive symbols, which is a deadline not previously imposed. Critics say this could discourage service members from raising concerns about offensive symbols, particularly in isolated environments.