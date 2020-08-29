A little boy named Tony Hudgell got a pleasant surprise when he received a letter from Kate Middleton. He raised an incredible amount of money for Evelina London Children's Hospital. He was so happy that he shared the news with his fans on Instagram.

"Dear Tony, I wanted to send my congratulations following your amazing fundraising efforts for Evelina London Children's Hospital. It was wonderful to hear how you were inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore's story to carry out your own walk.I am very impressed that you carried on even after reaching your target of 10km!" reads the letter by the Duchess of Cambridge on Tony Hudgell's Instagram.

"I know that your efforts have been hugely appreciated by Evelina, and we are all so proud of what you have achieved. I hope that you manage to have a very well deserved rest before starting on your next adventure - whatever that may be! Catherine," the mother-of-three. The British royal has been the patron of Evelina London from 2018.

Tony is a five-year-old double amputee. He has raised more than £1 million for the NHS hospital that saved his life. He was 41 days old when he was admitted to hospital with multiple fractures of all his limbs, dislocations of various joints, blunt trauma to his face and multiple other injuries.

Tony undertook a 10-km walking challenge with his prosthetic legs and raised the funds in just 30 days. He wanted to raise an amount of £500 for Evelina London Children's Hospital. But his goal exceeded with a total of £1,282,886 raised so far.

Evelina London is part of Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust. Queen Elizabeth II is the patron of trust that provides comprehensive health services to children and families from before birth, throughout childhood and into adult life. The charity also offers specialist services for children with rare and complex conditions from across south London, Kent, Surrey and Sussex and beyond.