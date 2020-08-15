Queen Elizabeth II reportedly feels confident that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be able to take on the reins of the monarchy. The royal couple has already taken over a portion of the monarch's charity work and want to "become more relatable to the public" with their royal duties.

It is being claimed that Queen Elizabeth II loves the "lack of drama" with Prince William and Kate Middleton. Besides, she also believes that they will be "perfect" to rule.

"Queen Elizabeth finds it refreshing that there's never any drama or scandal surrounding Kate and William. In her eyes, they're the perfect suitors for the position. She adores Kate," a source told Us Weekly. He added that the queen is "already relegating royal duties" to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. The Duke has been particularly active duringlockdown.

Prince Charles is heir to the British throne. But, the insider claimed that William and Kate have been given more responsibilities. "Their main goal is to become more relatable to the public. They definitely won't abolish traditions or anything like that, although some will become more relaxed, like the dress code and showing affection in public," the source said.

"They'll continue being advocates for mental health, which in previous generations is a topic that was rarely discussed," he added.

Charles carried out the most duties during lockdown, according to research released earlier this month. He had 69 official engagements including phone calls, video conferences and in-person engagements from March 23 until July 31. He was followed by William with 65, and the monarch at number three with 54 duties.

In early August, William and Kate were pictured enjoying a day trip to Welsh resort Barry Island of "Gavin & Stacey" fame. The couple were seen wearing masks as they met with the owners of Island Leisure amusement arcades. They checked out "Nessa's Slots" and Marco's Cafe, a family-run business since 1958 which features in the hit BBC comedy.