Legendary culinary artist Mary Berry joined forces with Prince William and Kate Middleton to prepare a special feast for the people who are working on holidays. It was their way of spreading some Christmas cheer to charities they support. The trio culminated festivities in a special Christmas TV show titled "A Berry Royal Christmas" that aired on BBC One, on Monday.

The hour-long series was a delightful treat for the royal fans. During the course of the Christmas special, the Duke and the Duchess of Cambridge had some intimate conversations with the former "Great British Bake Off" show host. They talked about their family lives inside the walls of the palaces. Dropping formalities, the royal couple appeared like never-before.

According to Daily Mail, viewers thought that Kate Middleton was "fangirling" over Mary Berry throughout the Christmas show. Several fans took to Twitter to express their delight and amusement. Some of them even suggested, "for the duo to have their own show."

Meanwhile, during the show that duchess revealed how she owns a whole range of Berry's cookbooks. Later, she went on to say that her youngest child Prince Louis' first word was actually "Mary," which he may have picked up from her cookbooks lying on a kitchen shelf at his height.

"Children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books and he would say 'That's Mary Berry' ... so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today," she told Berry on the show.

As the couple help Berry and Nadiya Hussain to finish the cake or roll the roulade, they filled up viewers' hearts with pure joy. With their charm, they were a total delight for the viewers.

A Berry Royal Christmas is the most wholesome thing I've watched all year ðŸ’œ exactly what I've needed! #ABerryRoyalChristmas — Saranya Kogulathas (@SaranyaKog) December 16, 2019

So great to see William and Kate so relaxed and natural in A Berry Royal Christmas - wonderful people ðŸ˜ — Judy C (@joodypoodie) December 16, 2019

However, there was one moment that has been deemed iconic by the audience. Berry, who is known for her witty remarks and innuendo, did not spare the duchess. At one point, when the duchess was helping, the British food writer with cupcakes i her hand asked Kate if she'd like to "have a squirt on a cake."

To this Kate replied coyly: "Can you show me how to do it first?"

As per the report, this moment evoked massive reactions from the viewers. Some of them on Twitter called it "iconic."