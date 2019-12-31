With New Year, comes new promises.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have teased they are making their first announcement of 2020, soon. Recently, the members of the British royal family posted a tweet, requesting their followers to stay tuned for their upcoming announcement. The message ends with a globe emoji.

"Stay tuned for our first announcement of 2020 very shortly..." reads the message on their official Twitter account Kensington Palace.

Stay tuned for our first announcement of 2020 very shortly...ðŸŒ — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 30, 2019

According to Mirror, a royal expert claims that the Duchess and Duke of Cambridge will "break from tradition" with what is described as "festive news." All of this will happen before they kickstart the year 2020 which is deemed to a "busy" one for the royals.

The post led to speculations from royal watchers. While some think it could be fourth pregnancy for Kate Middleton, others predict it to be a royal international tour. Nevertheless, the followers can't wait for the big announcement.

Given the ðŸŒŽ symbol they used perhaps some international tours are coming in 2020? ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡¦ ðŸ‡ºðŸ‡¸ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡­ ðŸ‡©ðŸ‡ª — The Royal Crown (@TheRoyalCrownUK) December 31, 2019

Can t wait to see the new engagements/patronages! — Ipsi says HAPPY NEW YEAR ðŸ¥‚ (@Ips_cali) December 30, 2019

Meanwhile, Omid Scobie, a royal expert earlier said that 2020 is going to be a big year for the Cambridges. And followers must expect big announcements during the holiday season. Scobie predicts that the announcements are a "slight break away from tradition."

"There was a briefing at Kensington Palace just this week where they gave us a number of new announcements that will be coming out over the holiday period," Scobie said.

So, what is this big announcement about? According to the royal expert, it is highly likely about a "new initiative from Prince William" accompanied by "some other news."

As for the duchess, it is reportedly going to be a big year for her as well.

"She is going to be really focused on her early years' development. That is something she has been involved in for a long time now," Scobie added.

He thinks that making big declarations at this time of the year is particularly a "smart decision" because it is a quiet time of the year.