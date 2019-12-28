Kate Middleton has revealed about her two-day work experience at Kingston Maternity Unit in November. The open letter to midwives penned by the Duchess of Cambridge comes ahead of the International Year of the Nurse and Midwife in 2020. As part of her Early Years work, she spent time in hospital clinics and on post-natal wards during the visit.

The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton praised the "amazing" work of the midwives, The Sun reports. The 37-year-old royal worked alongside midwives and visited the home of a new mother as part of her secret work experience. Kensington Palace released four photographs on Friday of the time she spent at the maternity unit.

"During my time at Kingston I accompanied community midwives on their daily rounds and was welcomed into people's homes. I was truly touched by the trust that people placed in me, sharing their experiences and voicing their fears openly. I also spent time in hospital clinics and on post-natal wards.

"No matter the setting, I was continually struck by the compassion that those of you I spent time with showed, and the incredible work ethic you demonstrated on behalf of your entire profession - not only performing your rounds but working tirelessly through the night to support people that were at their most vulnerable," Kate wrote in the letter.

One of the pictures shows the mother-of-three cooing over a newborn baby. In another Kate is wearing a printed Michael Kors dress, having a cup of tea with midwives in their break room. Yet another picture shows her chatting to staff and a fourth of Kate and the maternity unit team, posing for a group shot.

The Duchess became patron of the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists in 2018. "You don't ask for praise or for recognition but instead unwaveringly continue your amazing work bringing new life into our world. You continue to demonstrate that despite your technical mastery and the advancement of modern medicine, it is the human to human relationships and simple acts of kindness that sometimes mean the most," she wrote.

Kate ended the letter by thanking midwives for all that they do and described her experience a "real privilege".

Frances Rivers, Homebirth Team Lead Midwife, Kingston Hospital NHS Foundation Trust told that they "were thrilled and honoured to have The Duchess come out with us on our rounds visiting mothers who are planning or have had a homebirth."