Prior to becoming Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton was a wingman for Prince William during their university days. They were close friends and she used to help him out during sticky situations with girls.

According to OK! magazine, royal biographer Katie Nicholl interviewed the couple's longtime friend Laura Warshauer to share her fond memories of the royals for her book "Kate: The Future Queen." She remembered during a party, the duke had trouble getting away from one woman who was flirting with him.

At that time, Kate Middleton and Prince William were not yet romantically linked but they were already close friends. Warshauer said the mum-of-three came to his rescue when the woman would not live him alone.

"Will was getting really hit on by this girl at a party and it was getting quite uncomfortable because he couldn't shake her off," she told Nicholl adding that the 39-year old "was being really polite, but this girl just didn't get the hint."

Warshauer added, "All of a sudden Kate came up behind him and put her arms around him." At that time Prince William told the girl who flirted with him, "Oh, sorry, but I've got a girlfriend." Then he and his now-wife "went off giggling." He was reportedly very grateful for Kate's help and mouthed "Thanks so much" to her afterwards.

"Kate was the only girl in the room who could have done that. And that was just a month after we started university," she said.

The Duchess of Cambridge previously looked back at her friendship with Prince William in a joint interview in 2010. She said it took "a bit of time" for them to get to know each other. She even remembered getting bright red and scuttling off because she was "feeling very shy" when they first met in college. But they became "very close friends from quite early."

It was not long before Prince William and Kate Middleton's platonic relationship turned romantic during their time at St. Andrew's University in Scotland. The Duke of Cambridge said he knew from the first time he met her that "there was something very special about her." He admitted that they ended up being friends for a while and that it was a good foundation for their relationship.