The tragic death of Paloma Shemirani, 23, has raised serious questions about the influence of her mother, Kate Shemirani, and the choices surrounding her cancer treatment.

Paloma died in July 2024 after refusing chemotherapy for non-Hodgkin lymphoma, despite doctors' firm belief that such treatment offered an 80% chance of recovery. The coroner's inquest has revealed concerns that Paloma's refusal was heavily influenced by her mother's conspiracy theories and alternative medicine beliefs.

The Coroner's Findings on Influence and Treatment Refusal

During the inquest held at Kent and Medway Coroner's Court in Maidstone, Coroner Catherine Wood stated that the influence of Paloma's parents, Kay and Faramarz Shemirani, 'more than minimally' contributed to her death. She explained that had Paloma been encouraged to accept her diagnosis and chemotherapy with an open mind, she probably would have chosen that path. The coroner highlighted that Kay Shemirani, also known as the online influencer Kate Shemirani, played a 'leading role' in guiding Paloma towards alternative treatments rather than conventional cancer care.

The medical evidence supported this view. Consultant haematologist Dr Arunodaya Mohan of Maidstone Hospital testified that Paloma initially agreed to some medical advice but later declined chemotherapy with no clear reason. Dr Mohan expressed worry that Kay's views were shaping Paloma's decisions. Despite Paloma's confidence that her choice was independent, the medical team remained concerned about her mother's involvement.

Background on Paloma and Her Mother

Paloma Shemirani had graduated from Cambridge University and was living independently before her diagnosis. At that time, she was reportedly estranged from her mother. After hospital discharge, Paloma moved back in with Kay, and her attitude towards treatment changed drastically. While she had previously considered chemotherapy, she later refused it completely.

Kay Shemirani gained public attention during the Covid-19 pandemic for spreading misinformation as a social media influencer. She was struck off the nursing register in 2021 after a Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) committee found her responsible for sharing false claims that endangered public health. This history has added weight to concerns about her influence on Paloma's decisions.

Legal Proceedings and Statements

Paloma's refusal of chemotherapy was partly attributed to her 'background in natural healing', as revealed in written statements submitted to the family division of the High Court earlier in 2024. These were part of proceedings initiated by Paloma's twin brother, Gabriel, seeking a review of her care. Unfortunately, Paloma died before the legal case concluded.

Paloma had expressed trust in her mother's advice, stating that she turned to Kay first in times of illness because of her nursing background and nutrition qualifications. She believed in the alternative treatment she was pursuing and was confident it would lead to recovery.

Family Conflict and Accusations

During the inquest, Gabriel Shemirani blamed his mother entirely for his sister's death. He accused Kay of putting her own beliefs before Paloma's wellbeing and obstructing access to treatment that could have saved her life. Gabriel urged that Kay be held accountable for the consequences of her actions.

Conversely, Kay Shemirani disputed these claims. During the inquest, she accused medical staff of gross negligence manslaughter and blamed them for Paloma's death. She claimed her daughter was well on the morning she collapsed, describing her as 'smiling and laughing'. Kay admitted to delaying calling an ambulance, choosing to phone a friend first, who then contacted emergency services.

Final Medical Outcome and Coroner's Perspective

Paloma was admitted to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton and placed on a ventilator after collapsing. Brain stem death was confirmed on 24 July 2024 following nationally recognised tests. The coroner concluded that Paloma's death resulted from complications related to her lymphoma and treatment refusal.

Kay Shemirani accused the inquest of attempting to deflect blame from medical errors, alleging that staff failed to confirm diagnosis and administered medication without consent that may have harmed Paloma. However, the coroner's report focused on the significant impact of Paloma's parents' influence on her decision to reject chemotherapy.