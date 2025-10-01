"Swim over the border that you swam over," Kyle Kania shouts in a viral video, hurling racist insults at Hispanic individuals on a quiet night in Chicago. The clip, which first circulated anonymously, quickly led internet users to uncover the man's identity.

In the footage, Kania is repeatedly urged to walk away, yet he continues his tirade, escalating his rhetoric. At one point, he screams directly into a Hispanic man's face, mocking him by listing Latin American food — 'a burrito, a taco, an empanada' — while pressing aggressively against him. His behaviour comes across as erratic and hostile, with no clear trigger for the outburst.

Bystanders attempt to intervene throughout the video, including a woman — believed to be his girlfriend — who tries to restrain and drag him away. Kania resists, continuing to berate the person filming. Even when a police officer orders him to leave, he refuses, snapping back that the officer should 'do his job.'

Kania's lack of foresight was quickly noted by TikTok user @therobbieharvey, who pointed out that he appeared to be wearing his work uniform. His polo, branded with the Polymershapes logo, made it easy for internet users to trace his LinkedIn profile, which lists him as a sales representative for the company.

The viral fallout has spread to Threads, where user @kris.reeds commented, 'His employer needs to terminate his employment'. Another, @bbigmama1573, replied, 'Oh trust me, when social media gets done with him he'll be more than terminated'. For now, Polymershapes has not issued a public statement on the incident.

Beyond his current role, little information is publicly available about Kania. Records show he attended Wilmington University, an institution with a 99% acceptance rate, and began his career as an assistant plant manager at LAMATEK. Since the incident, Kania appears to have taken down his Instagram account.

The video also reflects a wider climate of hostility towards Hispanic communities in the United States, which has worsened since Donald Trump's presidency. In Los Angeles County, anti-Latino(a) hate crime reports jumped from 121 in 2022 to 144 in 2023, a 19% increase, representing the highest number ever recorded in that county's reporting.

Trump's rhetoric — frequently portraying Mexican immigrants as 'criminals' or 'invaders' — is widely credited with emboldening public expressions of anti-Hispanic prejudice. Civil rights groups have documented a measurable rise in hate crimes against Hispanic and Latino people over the past decade, with many incidents echoing the same stereotypes and slurs amplified during that era.

Kania's outburst, though personal in nature, echoes this larger social and political undercurrent.