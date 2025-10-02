Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, is a solemn observance marked by fasting, prayer and reflection. Recognised as the Day of Atonement, it holds deep spiritual meaning for Jewish communities across the United States and around the world.

In 2025, the occasion is drawing heightened attention due to increased security at synagogues, school closures in some districts and official messages from national leaders, with millions preparing to take part in services and rituals.

What Is Yom Kippur?

Yom Kippur, known as the Day of Atonement, is considered the most sacred date in Judaism. It comes at the end of the Ten Days of Repentance, which begin with Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. The day focuses on repentance, forgiveness, and reconciliation, providing an opportunity for worshippers to seek absolution for sins committed in the past year.

Synagogue services form the core of observance, with prayers such as Kol Nidre on the eve of Yom Kippur and Neilah at its conclusion. It is a solemn period, distinct from festive holidays, marked by reflection on one's actions and commitments for the year ahead.

The Meaning Behind the Observance

The meaning of Yom Kippur lies in its role as a day of atonement. Jewish tradition teaches that on this day, God seals the fate of individuals for the coming year. The observance centres on fasting for approximately 25 hours, abstaining from food, drink, and other physical comforts such as bathing, applying lotions, wearing leather shoes, and engaging in marital relations.

In addition to fasting, worshippers focus on charity, known as tzedakah, and good deeds as part of the process of repentance. Confessional prayers, or Vidui, are recited collectively in the synagogue, symbolising communal accountability and unity.

Families and communities gather for prayer, while many individuals also use the day for personal meditation and introspection.

When Yom Kippur Starts in 2025

In 2025, Yom Kippur will begin at sundown on 1 October and end at nightfall on 2 October. The fast traditionally lasts just over 25 hours. Exact start and end times vary by location across the United States.

New York – The fast begins at 6:19 p.m. on 1 October and concludes at 7:16 p.m. on 2 October.

Los Angeles – The fast starts at 6:30 p.m. on 1 October and ends at 7:22 p.m. on 2 October.

Miami – The fast starts at 6:49 p.m. on 1 October and concludes at 7:40 p.m. the next day.

Washington D.C. – Starts from 6:32 p.m. on 1 October to 7:28 p.m. on 2 October.

These times are determined by local sunset and nightfall, and communities publish schedules in advance to ensure accuracy.

Yom Kippur in the United States

Although Yom Kippur is not a federal holiday, it is widely observed in the United States. Several school districts, particularly in states with significant Jewish populations, will close to allow students and families to observe the day.

Synagogues nationwide expect large attendances, with some offering live-streamed or outdoor services to accommodate larger congregations.

Security remains a pressing concern, with Jewish organisations reporting increased antisemitic incidents in recent years. Local police departments are working alongside community groups to protect places of worship during the holiday.

The White House has issued a presidential message recognising Yom Kippur, extending wishes for a meaningful observance and affirming the importance of religious freedom.