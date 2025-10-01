Game of Thrones actress Natalie Dormer has refused to promote her latest TV project after a resurfaced email exposed Sarah Ferguson's long-standing ties to Jeffrey Epstein. Dormer, who plays the Duchess of York in The Lady, has also pledged to donate her full salary to child abuse charities.

The four-part series is produced by Left Bank Pictures and focuses on the life of Jane Andrews, Ferguson's former royal dresser, who was later convicted of murder. The show is expected to air in late 2025 or early 2026.

Actress Steps Back Over Leaked Epstein Apology Email

The decision by Dormer, 43, comes after a 2011 email written by Sarah Ferguson was made public. In it, Ferguson refers to Epstein as a 'supreme friend' and offers him a heartfelt apology for distancing herself publicly from him.

In the message, the Duchess of York expresses regret for any embarrassment caused and refers to Epstein as 'dear Jeffrey' and a 'steadfast, generous and supreme friend'. The email was sent just a month after she had publicly disowned the convicted sex offender.

Ferguson, 65, remains closely connected to Prince Andrew, who himself has faced scrutiny over his ties to Epstein. They continue to reside together despite Andrew no longer holding royal duties.

Dormer: 'New Information Makes Promotion Impossible'

Dormer said she took on the role with the intent of portraying a complex public figure. However, she said that revelations which surfaced after filming had wrapped made her position clear.

'Since completing the project, new information has come to light that makes it impossible for me to reconcile my values with Sarah Ferguson's behaviour, which I believe is inexcusable,' Dormer said in a statement published by the New York Post.

She confirmed she would not participate in any press or promotional activity related to the drama. Instead, she stated her 'entire salary' for the series would be donated to two UK charities: the National Association for People Abused in Childhood (NAPAC), and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse.

Charities Drop Ferguson as Dormer Distances Herself

The leaked email sparked immediate backlash against Ferguson. In September, at least six charities announced they were cutting ties with her following the revelations.

The Duchess's spokesperson claimed the email was written under pressure from Epstein to protect Ferguson and her daughters, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. The spokesperson told The Telegraph that Epstein had threatened to 'destroy the York family'. They described a phone call from Epstein as 'cold and calm' but 'really menacing and nasty', comparing his tone to that of fictional character Hannibal Lecter.

Dormer's withdrawal from promotion adds to growing public discomfort around the Duchess's historical relationship with Epstein. The actress has been praised on social media for taking a financial and professional stand.

Salary Donation: Estimated £250,000 Pledged to UK Charities

Dormer's donation is expected to be significant, with sources estimating her salary for the project to be around £250,000. Both NAPAC and the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse have acknowledged her support.

ITV, which is distributing the series, has not commented publicly on Dormer's decision or whether her actions will affect the release timeline of The Lady. As of 1 October 2025, filming has wrapped and the series is in post-production.

No further statements have been made by Ferguson in response to Dormer's actions.