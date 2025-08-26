Starbucks has officially announced that its Fall Menu 2025 will launch on 26 August 2025 across the United States. The release will see the return of the iconic Pumpkin Spice Latte, alongside a new addition designed to capture seasonal attention. The rollout will be available nationwide in cafés, select Reserve Roasteries, and on grocery shelves, ensuring customers can access fall favourites in multiple formats.

The company confirmed that prices for the returning beverages will remain the same as in 2024, despite many consumers believing seasonal coffee prices have risen with inflation. The timing of the release coincides with the build-up to the US Labour Day weekend, a strategic move that positions Starbucks at the centre of the annual autumn beverage rush.

The New Drinks for 2025

The star of this year's lineup is the Pecan Oatmilk Cortado, a dairy-free beverage created for customers seeking rich seasonal flavour without milk. Served in an 8oz cup, it features three Blonde Espresso ristretto shots blended with steamed oatmilk, layered with pecan and brown butter notes, holiday spices, and finished with a pecan crunch topping.

On the food side, Starbucks has introduced Italian Sausage Egg Bites, crafted with crumbled sausage, sun-dried tomato pesto, basil, and Monterey Jack cheese. These additions expand the brand's hot breakfast options while complementing the fall beverage menu.

Returning Fall Favourites

Alongside the new offerings, Starbucks is bringing back its most popular seasonal drinks. According to Starbucks' Official Post, the Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), available hot, iced, or blended, remains the centrepiece of the fall collection.

Other favourites include the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew, Iced Pumpkin Cream Chai, and the Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte, which in its iced form comes topped with vanilla sweet cream cold foam.

For food lovers, the Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin and the Raccoon Cake Pop will return to shelves, ensuring customers can pair sweet treats with their autumn drinks. Starbucks confirmed that the pricing of these returning classics will remain consistent with last year.

Starbucks Reserve Exclusives

For those near Starbucks Reserve Roasteries in Chicago, New York, and Seattle, the company has developed an extended seasonal menu. Highlights include the Tiramisu Latte, the Pumpkin Spice Whiskey Barrel-Aged Manhattan, and the Pumpkin S'mores Tart.

Customers will also find a Squash and Ricotta Galette and a Pumpkin Spice Duo Flight, offering a tasting option of multiple autumn-inspired beverages.

The Reserve locations will also host 'The PSL Society Experience', a curated tasting event that celebrates the legacy of the Pumpkin Spice Latte while showcasing Starbucks' new innovations.

Grocery and Retail Products

Beyond cafés, Starbucks has ensured its fall flavours will be widely available in supermarkets. Beginning in early August, shelves have been stocked with seasonal products including Pumpkin Spice Flavoured Coffee, Fall Blend, and Smoked Butterscotch Coffee.

Ready-to-drink lines feature the Iced Espresso Pumpkin Spice Latte and the Pumpkin Spice Frappuccino Chilled Coffee Drink.

For those looking for at-home options, seasonal creamers are available in both dairy and non-dairy varieties. A new Maple Pecan Latte Inspired Non-Dairy Creamer, exclusive to Target, has been added to the retail lineup for 2025.