Actor James Van Der Beek, widely recognised for his role in the hit series Dawson's Creek, has drawn concern after his latest public appearance showed a dramatic change in his physical appearance.

The 48-year-old star, who revealed he has been battling stage 3 colorectal cancer, was forced to withdraw from a reunion event in New York in September 2025 due to illness, but he made a special virtual appearance through a pre-recorded video message.

Fans have since been circulating photos online, comparing his look before and after his diagnosis, which show a striking transformation.

James Van Der Beek's Cancer Diagnosis and Health Journey

Van Der Beek first received his colorectal cancer diagnosis in August 2023, though he did not disclose it until late 2024. He admitted that he initially dismissed early warning signs, such as changes in bowel habits, believing them to be lifestyle-related. A colonoscopy confirmed the disease.

The actor underwent surgery and chemotherapy, describing the treatment process as physically and emotionally challenging. Despite these struggles, Van Der Beek has been vocal about the importance of early detection.

He has promoted new screening options, such as the FDA-approved Shield blood test, encouraging people under 50 to take symptoms seriously.

Dawson's Creek Reunion and Health Setback

In September 2025, a charity reunion of the Dawson's Creek cast was organised in New York in support of the cancer charity F Cancer. Van Der Beek announced one day before the event that he would not attend due to contracting two stomach viruses.

In a pre-recorded video played during the performance, Van Der Beek apologised for missing the event and thanked his fellow cast members and fans for their support. The actor introduced Lin-Manuel Miranda as his understudy for the evening, providing a light-hearted moment amid the serious tone.

His wife, Kimberly, attended with their six children and joined the cast on stage at the finale to sing 'I Don't Want to Wait,' the series' theme song.

Public Concern Over His Appearance

The video message sparked widespread concern after fans noticed that Van Der Beek appeared visibly thinner and paler compared to earlier public appearances. Media reports described his appearance as 'frail' and highlighted the stark difference from photos taken before his cancer diagnosis.

Social media platforms quickly filled with messages of support, with many fans praising his strength and resilience. While his appearance has noticeably changed, Van Der Beek has continued to engage publicly, sharing updates and advocating for cancer awareness.

James Van Der Beek's Own Words

Despite his physical transformation, Van Der Beek has remained candid about his experience. Speaking earlier in 2025, he said there were 'ups and downs' and many uncertainties but stressed that he was grateful for the support of his family and fans.

In recent interviews, Van Der Beek has spoken candidly about living with uncertainty during his cancer treatment, stressing the importance of gratitude and focusing on the present. His openness has drawn public attention to the realities of cancer care and reinforced his advocacy for early screening and research.