Bitcoin has achieved its highest-ever quarterly close, ending Q3 2025 at approximately $114,000 (£84,572), marking a historic moment for the cryptocurrency. The milestone, confirmed by Bitcoin Magazine, positions Bitcoin at the centre of renewed market speculation. Analysts are now divided on what comes next: could the world's leading cryptocurrency surge towards $150,000 (£111,279), or is a major price correction on the horizon?

The record close, which defied September's typically weak performance, has strengthened bullish sentiment heading into the year's final quarter, historically Bitcoin's strongest.

Historic Q3 Fuels Investor Optimism

According to data from Bitcoin Magazine, Q3 2025 closed with a 5% gain, representing Bitcoin's largest quarterly finish in its history. This performance is particularly notable given that September, often associated with seasonal dips, closed higher, suggesting strong underlying demand and market confidence.

Technical analysts consider a record quarterly candle to be a key bullish signal. A strong close often acts as a launchpad for future rallies, reinforcing optimism that Bitcoin may test new highs before year-end.

Bullish Outlook: Why Analysts See $150K Ahead

Several factors are driving bullish predictions. Historically, Q4 has been Bitcoin's best-performing quarter, with average gains exceeding 50% since 2015. Should this pattern repeat, the cryptocurrency could approach the $150,000 (£111,279) level before 2026.

Technical indicators also support a potential breakout. Market volatility has reached historic lows, a condition that often precedes significant price movements. Chart analysts point to an 'inverse head and shoulders' pattern forming on the weekly timeframe, a structure traditionally viewed as a bullish reversal signal.

Investor attention has also turned to whale activity. David Bailey, CEO of Nakamoto, noted that a few large holders have been selling at resistance, but once their selling pressure eases, Bitcoin could rally sharply. Additionally, ongoing discussions around the GENIUS Act, a pro-crypto legislative proposal in the United States, are fuelling optimism about greater regulatory clarity and institutional adoption.

Bearish Risks: Warning Signs of a Possible Correction

Despite optimism, some market watchers remain cautious. Bitcoin's past bull runs have often ended with sharp pullbacks once speculative euphoria peaks. Analysts warn that the same could happen if macroeconomic conditions deteriorate.

Persistent high interest rates, global inflationary pressures, and tightening liquidity could weigh on risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Large holders, or whales, could also trigger a sell-off if they begin taking profits near key resistance levels. Some forecasts suggest potential retracements to $100,000 (£74,186) or $90,000 (£66,767), particularly if support zones fail.

One analyst cited by CryptoPotato warned of a 'decade-defining collapse' if excessive leverage and speculative trading re-emerge.

Key Market Signals to Monitor

Traders are closely watching the $113,000 (£83,830) to $120,000 (£89,023) resistance range, which could confirm bullish momentum if breached decisively. Support levels near $105,000 (£77,895) to $110,000 (£81,604) remain critical; a break below could indicate a shift towards a bearish trend.

Low volatility, increasing institutional interest, and whale wallet movements are all being monitored for signs of the next major move. Regulatory developments, including progress on the GENIUS Act and other crypto-related policies, could also serve as catalysts in the weeks ahead.

As Q4 begins, the market remains split between the potential for a historic surge or a sharp correction, making Bitcoin one of the most closely watched assets in global finance.