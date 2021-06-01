Kate Winslet, who has left fans as well as critics impressed with her accurate portrayal of a middle-aged character in "Mare of Easttown," had to disagree with the makers on certain occasions to ensure the same.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Winslet revealed that she wanted to realistically portray every aspect of her character, Mare Sheehan, a middle-aged detective from Pennsylvania who tries her best to prevent her life from falling apart while investigating a mysterious murder. The actress said: "Listen, I hope that in playing Mare [Sheehan] as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that's why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters. She's a fully functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from. I think we're starved of that a bit."

However, she found out that she looked too retouched in early promo posters and cuts of the new limited series, following which she had to put her foot down about the unfiltered portrayal of Mare Sheehan. Winslet said that she knows "how many lines I have by the side of my eye" and asked them to put them back in the pictures.

The Oscar-winner noted that her "unglamorous" appearance can be unsettling for some viewers, but that's how she wanted it for the series. During another difference of opinion through the making of the new limited series, Winslet objected when director Craig Zobel said he would cut "a bulgy bit of belly" in a sex scene.

"Don't you dare!" the actress told him.

The "Titanic" star also revealed that while she has done a nude scene this time, her days of nudity are "getting a little bit numbered" as she doesn't feel "comfortable" doing them anymore. She explained her decision: "It's not even really an age thing, actually. There comes a point where people are going to go, 'Oh, here she goes again.'"