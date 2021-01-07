"Jeopardy!" is adding tenured broadcaster and journalist Katie Couric to its lineup of interim hosts this year in the wake of Alex Trebek's death.

The 64-year-old former "CBS Evening News" anchor will take over the clue duties for a week, according to a Los Angeles Times report. She will succeed Ken Jennings, who will take center stage on the game show on the week starting Jan. 11.

"Jeopardy!" has taken the interim host route for the meantime while it still has not found its permanent host. According to the publication, Couric declined to comment when asked if she would be interested in permanently replacing Trebek as host. Likewise, a representative for the game show has yet to confirm her involvement.

However, if confirmed, the longtime network television powerhouse will be the first interim host who does not come from the "Jeopardy!" family. The show announced in November last year that it will have onboard those who have competed in the show at some capacity in the past.

Thus, the GOAT legend Jennings was first named as guest host for a week. The show resumed production with the 46-year-old champ on Nov. 30.

In a statement, "Jeopardy!" executive producer Mike Richards said that they want to honour Trebek's legacy by "continuing to produce the game he loved with smart contestants and challenging clues." At the same time, they will be "bringing in familiar guest hosts for the foreseeable future."

The show will live on in the wake of Trebek's death through these interim hosts. In the process, Richards hopes to achieve his goal of creating "a sense of community and continuity" for "Jeopardy!" viewers.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at the age of 80 after a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He continued to host the game show even after he announced his diagnosis in March 2019 and received his treatments. His last day in the studio was on Oct. 29 and his final episodes on "Jeopardy!" will air on the week beginning Jan. 4.

As for Couric, she may not be from the "Jeopardy!" family but she presented the clue under the "Katie Couric, Witness To History" and "A Visit With Katie Couric" categories in 2010 and 2015, respectively.