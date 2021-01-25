Katie Couric is the latest "Jeopardy!" guest host to receive online backlash following comments she made about Donald Trump's impeachment and Twitter ban.

The former "Today" host shared her thoughts about Trump's impeachment and what to do with his supporters during an interview on "Real Time with Bill Maher" on Jan. 15. The interview came days after "Jeopardy!" producers announced her as a guest presenter.

In it, they discussed extremists' belief in congress following the deadly riots in Washington D.C. earlier in the month. The 64-year old got candid and told Maher, "It's really bizarre, isn't it, when you think about how AWOL so many of these members of Congress have gotten."

"But I also think some of them are believing the garbage that they are being fed 24/7 on the internet, by their constituents, and they bought into this big lie," she continued and added, "And the question is how are we going to really almost deprogram these people who have signed up for the cult of Trump."

@billmaher it is very troubling to keep on hearing the new rhetoric of "re-educating" or "deplatform" or "deprograming" the republicans and not thinking of a slow totalitarianism taking over the US narrated by Katie Couric. https://t.co/z5FbSJIWkW — Raja' (@FrauTauriel) January 18, 2021

According to Page Six, her remarks had "Jeopardy!" producers worried because most of the show's audience is conservative. The game show has also tried to steer clear of politics for many years.

"Katie's comments so soon after she was announced as a host are very concerning to the producers. They are worried there will be a backlash against her. There has [sic] already been some complaints," a source told the publication.

Meanwhile, others took to Twitter to share their opinion on Couric's "too-polarising" comments and how it affects her hosting gig on "Jeopardy!"

Jeopardy producers questioning Katie Couric’s gig as host of the game show after “too-polarizing” comments made on Real Time with Bill Maher. KSR Curse?????@KySportsRadio @ryanlemond @ShannonTheDude @DrewFranklinKSR — CW (@CWisCW) January 23, 2021

"So glad @katiecouric spoke her mind and spoke the truth. I fully support her. And, unfortunately, fully support Jeopardy a little less," one fan tweeted.

"I can't believe I am hearing this cr*p. @katiecouric is a media person who has opinions. She was on @RealTime with Bill Maher. What does that have to do with guest-hosting @Jeopardy?? SMH," another commented.

My mom said Katie Couric is planning to have “all of us [Trumpers] sent to concentration camps for deprograming, and I know you agree with her.” The next day I’m reading how the “Socialists” are setting deprogramming camps. It goes back to Katie on Bill Maher saying how it’s 1/2 — SusanTay (@SuzyTay) January 22, 2021

The source claimed that Couric's comments are concerning for "Jeopardy!" viewers who "are quite a traditional bunch." It is feared that she may come out "too polarizing" after her interview with Maher. She has reportedly "ruled herself out" of becoming a permanent host on the show because of her political stance.