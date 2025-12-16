​​Katie Price has prompted renewed public concern following a series of recent appearances that have drawn attention to her noticeable weight loss and subdued physical appearance. Images and videos circulating online show the 47-year-old reality television star looking slimmer and, at times, unsteady on her feet, leading to speculation among fans about whether she may be unwell.

The discussion intensified after reports emerged that Price had been hospitalised earlier this year for medical checks linked to rapid weight loss. While the development has fuelled further scrutiny of her health, no specific illness has been publicly diagnosed, and her representatives have played down suggestions of a serious condition.

As speculation continues to spread across social media, the available information presents a more cautious picture. Price has spoken openly about lifestyle changes and ongoing medical assessments, but there is no confirmed medical explanation for her recent appearance.

Public Sightings and Online Reaction

On 15 December 2025, a report noted that Price appeared unsteady as she stepped out at a Hertfordshire event, needing friends' support while navigating a crowd. This moment fuelled concern online about her physical state and strength. Observers characterised her demeanour as 'fragile,' and attention focused on her dramatic weight loss compared with earlier images.

Additional attention followed the release of a festive video shared on social media in which Price appeared in a Santa-themed outfit. Viewers commented on her slimmer frame, although such reactions can be influenced by camera angles, lighting and clothing choices. While the footage attracted widespread discussion, it offered no medical insight into her health.

Hospital Visit and Medical Checks

In September, reports indicated that Price had been admitted to hospital for evaluation after experiencing what was described as sharp and unexplained weight loss. She later shared brief updates on social media suggesting difficulties during blood tests and said she was undergoing further examinations to understand the cause of the changes.

At the time, representatives for Price described the hospital visit as precautionary. Although she has previously spoken about fatigue and low platelet levels, no confirmed diagnosis has been made public, and no link between those issues and her recent weight loss has been established.

Lifestyle Changes and Health Decisions

Price has also spoken about plans to make changes to her lifestyle following health-related concerns. In a recent podcast appearance, she said she intended to quit vaping after viewing X-ray images that she believed showed damage to her lungs. She acknowledged that the decision followed a health scare rather than a formal diagnosis.

She has also said she is undergoing hormone replacement therapy to manage perimenopausal symptoms, according to The Sun. Medical experts note that hormonal changes can affect weight, energy levels and overall appearance, although such treatments vary in their impact from person to person.

What Is Known So Far

It is confirmed that Price underwent hospital checks earlier this year following weight loss concerns. She has publicly discussed quitting vaping and receiving hormone therapy, and recent public appearances show a noticeable change in her physique.

What remains unconfirmed is whether those changes are linked to a specific medical condition. Until further information is provided by Price or her medical team, claims that she is seriously ill remain speculative. For now, the focus remains on verified information rather than assumption, as public concern continues to unfold.