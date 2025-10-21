Kim Zolciak, the former star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, has again found herself at the centre of public scrutiny as questions persist over her marital status and reports link her to businessman Kyle Mowitz.

Although Zolciak publicly announced her split from Kroy Biermann in 2023, court documents confirm that proceedings have yet to conclude more than two years later. The continuing uncertainty has reignited debate over her personal life just as she appears to have moved on romantically, drawing renewed media interest in her relationships and finances.

The overlap of an ongoing divorce, a new relationship and related legal proceedings has turned a typical celebrity update into a matter of family law and public record. Zolciak, best known for her role on reality television, now sees elements of her private life disclosed through court documents.

Divorce Still Pending

Zolciak and Biermann first announced their separation in April 2023, when she filed divorce papers citing the marriage as 'irretrievably broken with no hope of reconciliation.' According to US court filings, she listed 30 April 2023 as the date of separation.

In July 2023 the pair withdrew their petition and reportedly attempted to reconcile, according to the US entertainment outlet ET Online. Biermann filed again in August, restarting proceedings that have continued intermittently ever since. As of late 2025, legal sources indicate that the case remains 'in process', with no final decree issued.

While the split has been publicly acknowledged, the absence of a court order means that Zolciak and Biermann remain legally married, according to BravoTV. The situation has created a striking contrast between her declarations of independence and her continuing legal status.

Linked to Kyle Mowitz

Zolciak has been linked to property investor Kyle Mowitz since spring 2025, after the pair were seen together in Georgia, according to Page Six. Mowitz, a Texas-based entrepreneur who operates several real estate and investment firms, is currently undergoing a high-value divorce from his estranged wife, Jillian Green.

Court filings reviewed by Us Weekly show Green has subpoenaed Zolciak, seeking information about any financial exchanges, gifts or payments connected to Mowitz. The filings place the Real Housewives star at the edge of a $100 million dispute that has drawn widespread media attention. Neither Zolciak nor Mowitz has publicly commented on the subpoena or confirmed the nature of their relationship.

Public and Legal Implications

The overlap of unresolved divorces and an ongoing lawsuit has turned a private relationship into a matter of wider interest. Legal analysts note that remaining married while pursuing a new relationship could complicate asset division or custody arrangements in the Biermann case. At the same time, involvement in Mowitz's legal proceedings exposes Zolciak to scrutiny beyond entertainment coverage.

For Zolciak, the developments mark a shift from the controlled persona she once projected on reality television to the less predictable arena of legal process. As of October 2025, she remains legally married to Kroy Biermann while reportedly seeing Kyle Mowitz. Her inclusion in Mowitz's divorce case has ensured that both relationships continue to attract attention. Whether those proceedings end quietly or in public view, Zolciak's personal and legal future remains under close watch.