Katie Price's recent appearance at a celebrity launch has reignited concern among fans and prompted conversations within her own family about her health and wellbeing.

The 47-year-old former glamour model stepped out on Monday night at a Hertfordshire event celebrating a new business venture by The Only Way Is Essex star Yasmin Oukhellou. But the evening was brief. Katie stayed for just 20 minutes before leaving with two friends, and was later seen appearing unsteady as she exited the venue.

Photos from the night showed her midriff on display and her needing support as she made her way home, images that quickly sparked renewed discussion around her dramatic weight loss.

Family Holding 'Honest' and Private Conversations

According to a source close to the star, those nearest to Katie have not ignored the changes. Instead, they've addressed them directly but away from the public eye.

'They do share their concerns with Kate and have open, honest conversations with her about how she's feeling,' the source said. 'That includes her mental health and her weight loss.'

The conversations, they stressed, come from a place of care. 'They remain private within the family. What people too often forget is just how much Kate has been through and how much she has already overcome.'

The source added that her well-being 'is, and always will be, the priority,' and said Katie is actively working on herself.

Pushback Against 'Cruel' Commentary

The family's concern comes amid renewed media speculation and claims from alleged friends who described Katie's weight loss as 'absolutely devastating.' Those remarks, the source said, crossed a line.

'It was completely unnecessary,' they said. 'It was cruel, hurtful and deeply insensitive, reducing a very personal journey into a sensationalised narrative. There was no consideration for the impact those words might have not just on Kate, but on her family too.'

Katie has long been candid about her struggles, openly discussing mental health challenges, including depression, body dysmorphia, and her diagnosis of complex post-traumatic stress disorder.

In her Channel 4 documentary Katie Price: Trauma and Me, she revealed the extent of the emotional toll she has faced. 'My therapist said: 'Kate, we've never known anyone to have so many traumatic events happen to them,' she previously shared. 'And I'm still here, coping.'

Medical Explanations and Ongoing Tests

While concern continues to swirl, Katie herself has offered explanations for her changing appearance. She has said her weight loss may be linked to medical issues and is currently undergoing tests to determine the cause.

'The reason I'm going to the doctors is because I keep losing weight and I don't know why,' she told followers last month.

She has also referenced a past cancer scare involving leiomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer diagnosed in her finger while she was pregnant with her eldest son, Harvey.

Elsewhere, Katie has insisted that some of the weight loss is intentional and tied to lifestyle changes following years of health setbacks.

'Yes, I've lost weight. Yes, that's what I wanted to do,' she said on Rob Moore's Disruptor's podcast.

She explained that breaking both feet several years ago left her wheelchair-bound for 10 months, while multiple rounds of IVF also contributed to weight gain. Now more mobile and active, including returning to horse riding, she believes her body is naturally returning to what feels normal for her.

While recent images have prompted concern, her family insist she is not facing this chapter alone. 'She's been through so much,' a source told the media, reminding that Katie is still navigating the aftershocks of years of trauma, scrutiny and survival.