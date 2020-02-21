A preview for Sunday's episode of the new season of "American Idol" shows the auditions at Sunriver, Oregon interrupted by a gas leak, and judge Katy Perry takes the fall (literally) from the incident.

The scary moment was captured on video, which shows Perry as she alerts her fellow show judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan about the "pretty intense smell" of gas. Bryan then speaks off-camera and tells the producers that they are "getting heavy propane."

"I have a slight headache from it. Oh, it's bad. It's really bad," Perry says as she stands up to leave the studio and everyone starts evacuating the premises. The camera then moves to the awaiting auditioning singers as they are being told to move outside as "quickly as possible," before it cuts to a contestant on stage, who is unsure whether she should leave or stay.

The situation escalates as sirens can be heard, and an ambulance and firefighters arrive at the scene. Then, Richie asks the crew if they can smell the gas as well. The leak is so bad that they can still smell gas from outside.

"Wow, you can smell it, right? Hol-ee crap!" he says, as firefighters race inside to make sure everyone will be okay.

"This is not a joke, there really is a gas leak," Bryan confirms before the camera focuses in on Perry, who says that she "is not feeling good" before she faints on the concrete sidewalk.

People first shared the preview for Sunday's episode of "American Idol," which was filmed last year in November. It turned out that the gas leak came from a problem in the kitchen at the Sunriver Resort.

Sunriver Fire Department Brings the Heat on American Idol American Idol auditions were briefly interrupted in the Great Hall at Sunriver Resort due to a problem in the kitchen. After firefighters made sure everyone was safe, they took their shot with the judges singing a Lionel Richie tune.No word if they made it to Hollywood. Central Oregon Daily News on Friday, November 8, 2019

The Sunriver Fire Department shared pictures and videos from the incident, after they attended to the problem and made sure it was business as usual. They even tried their hand auditioning for "American Idol" and posed for photos with the judges. It is not yet known what exactly happened to Perry after she fainted. Thankfully, she came out of it relatively unscathed and resumed the auditions, as shown in the video the department shared on social media.