Katy Perry shared her excitement at being invited to perform at King Charles III's Coronation Concert which will happen on the grounds of Windsor Castle on May 7.

The "American Idol" judge admitted that she is thankful for the opportunity. She told Access Hollywood in a recent interview, "I'm just so grateful to be asked for these moments and that I have the songs to I think support them."

The "Firework" singer remarked that "it's all about the songs at the end of the day" and also noted her affiliation with one of the monarch's foundations, The British Asian Trust. She was appointed an ambassador of The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by His Majesty when he was Prince of Wales, in 2020.

"It's natural because it's a foundation that helps in [stopping] child trafficking which is massive and horrible," Perry explained adding that she is also "an ambassador for UNICEF."

"So both of those things really are my core values and as a mother, I know firsthand what's most important — which are these innocent children," she added.

As to her plans at King Charles III's Coronation Concert, she shared, "I'm going there to represent myself as an ambassador and just to bring the light and the love. That's all I ever want to bring."

Perry did not give a hint as to what songs she will perform at the concert. But she jokingly said that she will literally bring the light to the event when showed a photo of her taken from her 2019 MET Gala appearance. She dressed as a chandelier for the event.

BBC announced on April 14 that the 38-year-old pop superstar will be among the performers at the star-studded concert along with fellow "American Idol" judge Lionel Richie. Other performances will come from British pop group Take That, opera star Andrea Bocelli, singer/songwriter Freya Ridings, Welsh bass-baritone Sir Bryn Terfel, and classical-soul composer/pianist Alexis Ffrench.

They will make up the "eclectic line-up of artists who will perform at the event celebrating the Coronation of Their Majesties The King and The Queen in front of 20,000 members of the public and invited guests, as well as millions watching and listening at home – on BBC One and BBC iPlayer as well as BBC Radio 2 and BBC Sounds."

At the time of the announcement, Perry shared her excitement to perform at the Coronation Concert. She also looked forward to helping "shine a further light on the British Asian Trust's Children's Protection Fund, whose work includes on-ground initiatives to fundraising, with the aim to find solutions to child trafficking."

The BBC announced that more performers are "due to be announced." Meanwhile, country music star Luke Bryan, who is also a judge on "American Idol," expressed his disappointment that he did not get invited to perform.

He told Access Hollywood that Perry and Richie are being secretive about their performances and their outfits at the concert. He said, "They're not letting me in on any secrets because they know of my level of jealousy that I didn't get the invite."

King Charles III's Coronation Concert will take place a day after he will be formally crowned the new monarch in a ceremony officiated by the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6. He will be crowned alongside his wife, Queen Consort Camilla, who will take on the title of "Queen" after the coronation. To celebrate this important event, pubs will stay open until 1:00 a.m. instead of the usual closing time of 11:00 p.m. The extension will allow venues across England and Wales to serve customers an extra two hours between Friday, May 5, and Sunday, May 7.