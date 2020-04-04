Katy Perry and fiancé Orlando Bloom are expecting a baby girl. The singer took to Instagram to announce the big news on Friday.

The 35-year-old singer shared the happy news via Instagram on Friday. Katy Perry shared a picture of Orlando Bloom, 43, with pink cream on his face. The actor can be seen smiling in the sweet snapshot, E!News reports.

The picture appears to be from a gender reveal celebration. "It's a girl," the "Roar" singer captioned the photograph with pink heart emojis. In addition, the words "Girls Run the World" appeared in the post.

The "American Idol" judge revealed that she and Bloom are expecting their first child together in March after the release of her music video "Never Worn White." At the end of the short film, fans saw Perry cradling her baby bump.

"I am excited. We're excited and happy and it's probably the longest secret I've ever had to keep," she said during an Instagram Live video last month.

"And I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's... I guess that's how I speak to you. That's how we speak together to each other," the 13-time Grammy nominee added.

"The Pirates of the Caribbean" actor and the "Firework" singer got engaged in 2019. Bloom popped the question to Perry in a romantic proposal on Valentine's Day. But the couple then told they were not in a hurry to get married.

With the coronavirus pandemic gripping the entire world, Bloom and Perry had to hold off their Japanese wedding scheduled for summer. Meanwhile, the couple are practicing social distancing. Bloom returned from Europe last month after production of "Carnival Row" was suspended due to the virus outbreak.

The actor also has a son named Flynn, whom he shares with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.