While Katy Perry is spending time in self-isolation amidst the rapid spread of coronavirus, she is craving for pickles like many other expectant moms.

Katy Perry documented her self-quarantine in an Instagram post on Thursday, in which she could be seen snacking on a pickle, with an open jar of the salty treat sitting in front of her on the kitchen counter. The 35-year-old was dressed in a pink sweatshirt that read: "How Soon Is Now?"

In the caption, the "Roar" singer quipped that she doesn't even know what day it is. "wHaT dAy Is It Even #stayhomeclub," she wrote alongside the candid photograph.

The pickle snacking comes days after the pop-star, who is expecting her first child with fiance Orlando Bloom, revealed that her eating habits haven't changed in her pregnancy, reports People. During an appearance on SiriusXM Hits 1 earlier this month, Perry said: "That's why nobody really (suspected) anything, because I've always been hungry. And I've never liked crunches, so they just thought I was curvy and hungry. And yes, I am curvy and hungry!"

The singer has been in self-isolation ever since she returned home from Australia, where she had to cancel her engagements and spend a day in quarantine at a Sydney hotel after a coronavirus scare at her record label "The Universal Music." Meanwhile, Bloom had to return home as well and go into self-isolation after the filming of his Amazon show "Carnival Row" in Prague was cancelled in wake of the pandemic.

According to People magazine, the Grammy-winner has been taking extra precautions against the virus because of her pregnancy and will stay low at home with Bloom until the situation gets better. She also revealed on the radio show 'Hughesy & Ed' that her parents have also stopped making physical contact with her after the outbreak of coronavirus.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged that the pregnant star, who got engaged with the "Pirates of the Caribbean" actor on Valentine's Day 2019, might be planning for a very private wedding at home after their initial plan to have a destination wedding in Japan in June got ruined because of the pandemic.