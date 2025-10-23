Keanu Reeves' night on Broadway turned chaotic when his security team was forced to intervene after an unhinged fan attempted to climb into his car. The incident, which occurred outside the stage door following his performance in Waiting for Godot, was captured on video and has since circulated widely online.

The incident took place in New York City, where Reeves is currently starring alongside long-time collaborator Alex Winter. Following the curtain call, fans gathered outside the theatre to catch a glimpse of the actor as he exited the venue and entered his black SUV. However, moments after Reeves safely got into the vehicle, a commotion broke out when a woman lunged forward, attempting to get into the car with him.

Witnesses captured the moment the fan, appearing agitated, shouted at the actor, claiming, 'It's your divine wife!' The situation quickly grew more erratic as the woman tried to force her way closer to the car, prompting Reeves' security to hold her back. Observers reported that the woman appeared disoriented and unresponsive to repeated warnings from the guards.

Never seen anything like this at a stage door while waiting for Keanu Reeves at his Broadway play "Waiting For Godot". It's true that it always takes a few crazy fans to ruin it all for us. Congratulated Aziz Ansari on Good Fortune too

A Second Attempt Turns Violent

Despite being restrained the first time, the woman managed to break free and make a second attempt to reach the vehicle as it began to pull away. In a startling escalation, she grabbed the door handle in an apparent effort to open it while shouting incoherently. Reeves' security team reacted immediately, pulling her back and physically throwing her away from the car to prevent her from gaining access.

The entire incident unfolded within seconds, with the SUV speeding off shortly after the altercation. The fan, identified only as a woman in her mid-thirties, was seen standing in the middle of the street, staring after the departing vehicle. Though no injuries were reported, the encounter left witnesses shocked by the intensity of her behaviour and the quick intervention by Reeves' team.

Security Response And Reeves' Composure

Throughout the ordeal, Reeves remained inside the car and did not engage with the fan directly. His security detail, which had escorted him from the theatre doors to the SUV, appeared well-prepared for unexpected confrontations. Eyewitness footage showed the guards acting decisively, ensuring that the actor was not placed in immediate danger.

Sources close to the production confirmed that Reeves' team has since reviewed safety protocols following the event. Given the increasing frequency of public encounters with overzealous admirers, additional measures may be implemented for future performances. While no official complaint was filed, security staff have reportedly shared footage with authorities in case of further incidents.

The Fan's Fixation

The fan's repeated claims of being Reeves' 'divine wife' have led many to question whether she has been following the actor prior to the Broadway performance. It remains unclear how long she had been waiting outside the venue, though witnesses stated she appeared to be alone. Netizens say that her behaviour suggests a possible fixation, similar to past cases where fans have crossed personal boundaries with public figures. 'I will never understand that behaviour towards another human being, regardless of their fame and status'.

Reeves, who has long been known for his calm and polite demeanour with admirers, has previously handled fan interactions with composure. However, this recent event marks one of the few occasions where his team had to respond physically to ensure his safety. The actor has not publicly commented on the incident.