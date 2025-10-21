A viral TikTok saga involving New York-based DoorDash driver Livie Rose Henderson has split the internet. Known online as @irlmonsterhighdoll, Henderson claimed she was fired days after reporting a customer for sexually assaulting her during a delivery. DoorDash later said her account was deactivated for violating privacy policies, but many online remain unconvinced.

The Delivery

According to Henderson, the incident occurred on 12 October 2025, when she arrived at a customer's home for a contactless delivery. She claimed that upon entering, she saw the customer lying on his couch, exposed from the waist down. The shocking scene, which she said was captured on video, left her feeling deeply disturbed.

'I was a victim of sexual assault by a DoorDash customer while doing my job,' Henderson told her followers. She immediately reported the encounter to DoorDash, and the customer's account was swiftly banned. However, within just two days, Henderson found herself deactivated from the app without any explanation.

'Hey, guys, I just lost my job, and they won't tell me why,' she said in a TikTok update. She added that DoorDash usually provides a reason and a link for appeal, but this time, she received nothing. Her appeal was denied within 24 hours.

Police Report

Henderson said she reported the incident to local police, showing them video evidence. However, the authorities reportedly questioned whether a crime had occurred, since the customer was inside his own home.

Henderson argued that the behaviour still constituted public indecency, especially because it happened in a duplex where others could have been exposed.

She also criticised DoorDash for allegedly making a public statement before notifying her of her termination. 'They went public before even sending me an email,' she claimed. Henderson later regained access to her DoorDash debit card after speaking with multiple support agents but still did not receive an explanation.

TikTok also removed several of her videos about the case, issuing strikes against her account — a move she described as 'adding insult to injury'.

DoorDash's Statement

DoorDash released a statement insisting that the company handled the report seriously. However, they also noted that Henderson had publicly shared footage taken inside a customer's home, which they said violated privacy policies.

DoorDash confirmed that both the driver's and the customer's accounts were deactivated as part of their protocol and that they were cooperating with law enforcement for further investigation.

Despite the clarification, many online users felt the company failed to prioritise Henderson's safety. Comments flooded TikTok and X (formerly Twitter), with supporters calling for more protection for gig workers and transparency from corporations.

DoorDash has issued a statement on the dasher they fired after she falsely accused a man of sexually assaulting her. pic.twitter.com/RyaiIItdhJ — Brandon Doggett (@brandondogget) October 20, 2025

Yall see that video of the white doordash girl? How you gonna break into someone's home and claim you were sexually assaulted GTFO pic.twitter.com/hezSCQwgZn — Nova Buffys (@Starlantern2814) October 19, 2025

No, fuck that! I stand with the DoorDash girl.



I don’t care that he requested his food be left at the front door. He left his door wide open—and I believe it was on purpose.



I don’t care that she filmed him.



I wholeheartedly believe this man is a fucking perv. pic.twitter.com/Xh7szQSP4J — J. J. Obareyna (@obareyna) October 18, 2025

Growing Debate

Not everyone sided with Henderson. Some users suggested that she may have entered the customer's home without permission, while others accused her of exaggerating the event. One parody account wrote, 'How you gonna break into someone's home and claim you were sexually assaulted?'

However, many defended Henderson, noting that indecent exposure is a recognised form of sexual harassment. 'I stand with the DoorDash girl. I don't care that he requested his food be left at the front door. He left his door wide open—and I believe it was on purpose. I don't care that she filmed him.'

The controversy has reignited discussions about safety and fairness within gig economy platforms. Advocates are urging companies like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Instacart to strengthen policies for reporting abuse and to prevent alleged victims from facing retaliation.