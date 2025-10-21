Broadway meets the Yellow Brick Road as Oscar-nominated actor Colman Domingo is revealed as the voice behind the Cowardly Lion in Wicked: For Good, and excitement across Oz is roaring louder than ever.

The announcement was made on Monday, 20 October 2025, via the official Wicked Instagram page. In a playful reveal, Domingo appeared from behind a plush lion toy before greeting fans with a cheerful, 'See you in Oz!'

Just days earlier, director Jon M. Chu had teased that a major name would be lending their voice to the iconic role, sparking a wave of speculation online. Now the mystery has been solved, and fans are overjoyed with the casting.

Cheers for Domingo

Celebrities and fans alike celebrated the news, flooding social media with excitement.

Jonathan Bailey, who portrays Prince Fiyero, shared his enthusiasm, writing: 'What a legend! This is amazing!' MTV UK producer and host Claire Rowden added: 'We need a stronger word than iconic!'

Fashion and Flair

Beyond his performance, many are already anticipating Domingo's red-carpet look at the Wicked: For Good premiere. Known for his fearless approach to menswear, the star often turns heads with bold colours, sharp tailoring and standout accessories.

Domingo joins an already glittering line-up led by Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda. Alongside Bailey, the cast also includes Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible and Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard.

Return of the Iconic Lion

The Cowardly Lion remains one of the most beloved characters from The Wizard of Oz, set to make a triumphant return in the upcoming sequel. Early hints suggest Dorothy, the Scarecrow and the Tin Man will also appear, though their casting has yet to be confirmed.

In Chu's Wicked film series, Wicked: For Good will bring Elphaba and Glinda face to face with the Wizard's famous quartet. With Dorothy's arrival in Oz unfolding midway through the sequel, the timelines of the Wicked universe and the 1939 classic will finally intertwine, continuing the story in step with the original Broadway musical, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

From Stage to Screen

Domingo has long been hailed as one of the most versatile performers of his generation. Beginning his career on stage, he earned acclaim in Broadway productions such as Passing Strange (2008) and The Scottsboro Boys (2011), the latter earning him both Tony and Olivier nominations. His theatre experience laid the foundation for a seamless transition into film and television.

On screen, his standout roles include Victor Strand in Fear the Walking Dead and Ali in Euphoria. In 2023, he portrayed Mister in The Color Purple, the musical adaptation of Alice Walker's novel, further cementing his place among Hollywood's most dynamic actors.

A Trailblazer Behind the Camera

Last year, Deadline reported that his portrayal of civil-rights leader Bayard Rustin in Netflix's Rustin earned him his first Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, a career-defining moment and a landmark for representation in Hollywood.

Beyond acting, Domingo continues to shape stories behind the camera through his production company, Edith Productions, developing work across film, television, theatre and animation.

His producing credits include the Oscar-shortlisted animated short New Moon and the Pulitzer-winning Broadway play Fat Ham, where he served as co-producer. He also co-produced and starred in the film Sing Sing, which adopted an equitable pay model and is slated for wider release.

Championing Diverse Voices

These achievements reflect Domingo's ongoing commitment not only to his craft but also to empowering diverse voices and creating space for under-represented talent across the industry.