It was supposed to be a check-in on a friend who hadn't been answering his phone. It ended in a devastating discovery that has sent ripples of grief through the global chess community.

Popular U.S. grandmaster and commentator Daniel 'Danya' Naroditsky was found dead on his couch on Sunday by his best friend, fellow Grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk. Naroditsky was only 29.

Bortnyk, who had a key to his friend's home, let himself in after seeing the television on from outside and receiving no answer. The tragic event has left friends, family, and fans mourning the unexpected loss of one of chess's most vibrant and influential personalities.

'I Found Him Dead on the Couch'

In a heartbreaking Twitch stream on Monday, a visibly distraught Bortnyk recounted the moment he found his friend. 'I found him dead on the couch', he shared with his viewers.

Bortnyk explained that he and another friend from the Charlotte Chess Center went to Naroditsky's home to check on him after he had been out of contact.

He also shared his last words exchanged in person with his dear friend. 'Danya, don't worry about anything. I love you so much', Bortnyk recalled telling him, adding, 'I'm happy my last words were supportive'.

A Community In Mourning

The news, first shared by the Charlotte Chess Center and later confirmed by Chess.com, has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the chess world.

'It is with great sadness that we share the unexpected passing of Daniel Naroditsky', the Charlotte Chess Center said in a statement. 'Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and cherished member of the chess community. He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend'.

Danny Rensch, Chess.com's Chief Chess Officer, who worked closely with Naroditsky, expressed his deep sorrow.

'Danya was more than an amazing, inspirational face of our game, he was a friend and brother', Rensch said. 'The news is devastating for the chess world and all who knew him. It's impossible to put words to this kind of loss'.

Concerns Over Recent Pressures

While no official cause of death has been announced, online discussions have highlighted recent pressures Naroditsky may have been facing.

Fans on social media noted that Bortnyk mentioned his friend had been 'constantly fretting' about recent cheating accusations made by Vladimir Kramnik. Naroditsky had reportedly been on a losing streak and was concerned about how a drop in his rating might be perceived by the public.

As the community waits for more information, the focus remains on honouring the memory of a brilliant mind gone too soon. The family has asked for privacy during this incredibly difficult time.

The sudden passing of Daniel Naroditsky is a profound loss for the chess world and a tragic reminder of the unseen struggles many face. His contributions as a player, educator, and friend have left an indelible mark on the community he loved.