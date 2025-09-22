Hollywood star Keanu Reeves has long been known for guarding his private life, but fresh reports suggest the actor may have quietly tied the knot with his partner, artist Alexandra Grant, in an intimate ceremony abroad.

According to Radar Online, the 61-year-old actor and his 52-year-old partner are said to have exchanged vows in Europe earlier this summer. The outlet, citing a source close to the pair, claimed that the event was deliberately kept low-key.

A Private Affair

The reported ceremony was described as small and discreet, attended only by a handful of those closest to the couple. 'Both of them value their privacy, so a secret wedding was perfect for them,' the insider reportedly shared.

Friends of Reeves were quick to highlight how significant Grant has been in his life, calling her his 'rock' and 'the one who healed him after many tragedies.' While the couple themselves have not confirmed the marriage, those close to them paint a picture of a deeply supportive and enduring relationship.

Who Is Alexandra Grant?

Grant is a celebrated visual artist and author with an international reputation. She is known for her large-scale works and for exploring language and text through art. Reeves and Grant first crossed paths at a party back in 2009, later collaborating on several creative projects, including a book.

Their long friendship blossomed into romance, though the pair only went public with their relationship in 2019 when they appeared together at a Los Angeles art gala. Since then, they have maintained a relatively private but steady partnership.

Reeves' Past Heartache

Keanu Reeves' personal history makes the rumours of a quiet wedding particularly poignant. In the late 1990s, Reeves suffered devastating losses. His then-partner Jennifer Syme experienced a miscarriage in 1999, and the couple subsequently separated. Tragically, two years later, Syme was killed in a car accident at the age of just 28.

These experiences left a lasting impact on the actor, who has spoken openly about grief. In a past interview, Reeves remarked: 'Grief and loss never go away. They're always with you.' His ability to reflect with honesty and humility has only strengthened his bond with fans worldwide.

The Role of Alexandra Grant

Neighbours and friends close to Reeves have noted the positive impact Grant has had on his life. One friend told reporters: 'After everything he's been through, Alexandra brings him peace. When they're together, he laughs more often and seems at ease.'

Grant herself has offered subtle glimpses of their relationship. Earlier this month, she marked Reeves' birthday with a heartfelt social media post showing a birthday cake with his name on it. Alongside it, she wrote: 'Thank you to everyone who celebrated Keanu's birthday. To Keanu – thank you for your love and partnership.'

Although this falls short of confirming any wedding, it does underline the closeness of their bond and the mutual respect they share.

No Official Word – Yet

At present, neither Reeves nor Grant has issued any formal statement about the reported marriage. For now, speculation continues, with fans eager to know if one of Hollywood's most beloved stars has indeed taken this big step.

Regardless of whether a wedding has taken place, the affection between Reeves and Grant appears undeniable. Their relationship has endured years of speculation, public scrutiny, and personal challenges, yet they remain firmly by each other's side.

Reeves' career spans four decades, beginning with his television debut in 1984 before soaring to international fame through blockbusters such as The Matrix trilogy and the John Wick franchise. Beyond the action roles, he is admired for his humility, generosity, and avoidance of Hollywood excess.