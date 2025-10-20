In October 2025, social media exploded with claims that Khaby Lame, the world's most-followed TikTok star, had either died in a car accident or been detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The rumours spread fast across TikTok, YouTube, and X, confusing fans everywhere. Many questioned how a global icon could suddenly vanish. Yet fact-checkers later uncovered the truth behind these claims and revealed where the TikToker actually is now.

Khaby Lame Allegedly Died in Car Accident

The story began when posts on social media claimed Khaby Lame had died in a car crash. Some included pictures of a wrecked vehicle falsely linked to the creator.

A viral post read: 'The world is in shock: TikTok's No. 1 star Khaby Lame dies in a tragic on-set accident.' The post quickly gained traction, with millions sharing it.

Fans noticed Lame's short break from his social accounts, which fuelled further concern. Many believed something terrible had happened. However, fact-checks trusted media outlets proved these reports false. Neither news outlets nor official representatives confirmed any such incident, as per The Hindustan Times.

Investigations showed the posts originated from clickbait websites trying to collect user data. Four days before the claims, Lame had uploaded a video to Instagram, confirming he was alive and active online.

The so-called accident never occurred. The videos and images were fabricated to mislead the public.

Is Khaby Lame Detained by ICE?

Another wave of rumours surfaced when reports claimed Khaby Lame had been detained by ICE in the US. These, unlike the death hoax, had some truth. According to an official ICE statement published by NPR on 10 June 2025, Lame, aged 25, was detained at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas on 6 June for overstaying his visa.

An ICE spokesperson said: 'Seringe Khabane Lame, a citizen of Italy, was detained at the airport for immigration violations. Lame was granted voluntary departure and has since departed the US.'

Records show Lame entered the US on 30 April 2025 but stayed beyond the permitted date. He was not deported and faced no criminal charges. NPR confirmed his voluntary departure meant no removal order was issued.

Neither Lame nor his representatives have commented publicly. His social accounts remained silent, which added to the confusion. The brief detention ended within days, yet misinformation online made it appear far more serious.

Where is Khaby Lame Now?

Khaby Lame is alive, free, and currently in Italy. After leaving the US, he returned home, where he continues to create content for his massive audience. Lame, who became an Italian citizen in 2022 after growing up in Chivasso, near Turin, remains the most-followed TikToker in the world, with over 162 million followers in 2025.

The two viral stories — one fake and one misunderstood — became mixed online, leading many to believe Khaby Lame had died or gone missing. Yet official sources have made it clear: the TikTok star is alive and well.

Khaby Lame's situation highlights how easily false claims can spread online. What began as a few misleading posts became global panic within hours. Still, the facts now stand firm — Khaby Lame lives, works, and continues to entertain millions from Italy.