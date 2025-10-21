The mystery surrounding the interstellar object 3I/ATLAS has deepened dramatically following bombshell claims from a person alleging to be a Space Debris Engineer at the European Space Agency (ESA).

As the Manhattan-sized visitor continues its journey through our solar system, baffling scientists like Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb with its strange metallic emissions and improbable trajectory, this purported insider stepped forward on social media late on Tuesday, October 21, 2025, to claim a massive cover-up is underway between the ESA and NASA.

In a detailed post that has since gone viral, the alleged whistleblower warns that the object is emitting a constant, 'engine-like sound' and that top-secret data is being deliberately hidden from the public and even from fellow space agency analysts. Their chilling conclusion: 'something big is about to happen.'

'A Constant, Engine-Like Sound': The Shocking New Claims About 3I/ATLAS

The core of the whistleblower's claim centres on a discovery made by the Fermi Gamma-ray Space Telescope (GST). They allege that the telescope detected a highly unusual signature coming from 3I/ATLAS.

'In mid September Fermi GST has detected a stable signature on the object, which is not attributable to any other space source,' the post reads. 'In other words the object emits constant, engine-like sound.'

This technical description suggests the signal is not a natural phenomenon, like the radio waves emitted by a pulsar, but something artificial and constant.

According to the source, this incredible finding was not shared or analysed within the ESA. Instead, it was immediately handed over to their American counterparts under a new veil of secrecy.

'The data was immediately submitted to nasa according to fresh secrecy procedure meaning there's not a trace of it at esa anymore,' they wrote.

The source also claims that this information blackout coincides with a 'significant spike in uaps observations all over the planet with more incoming.'

A Wall of Secrecy: A NASA and ESA Cover-Up of 3I/ATLAS?

The whistleblower, who identifies as a mid-tier Space Debris Engineer/Analyst, claims that a wall of secrecy has been erected around the object, specifically cutting European scientists off from their usual American collaborators.

'I'm an sda in esa, usually we work in teams built around given objects or project with americans, now we're being completely cut off and kept in the dark,' they stated.

They allege that in August, ESA employees were made to sign new, high-secrecy level confidentiality agreements concerning information leaks and data sharing, a move they found highly unusual.

While the source has remained anonymous, citing fears of professional reprisal, their detailed knowledge of internal ESA procedures has lent a degree of credibility to the claims among online communities dissecting the leak.

This claim aligns with existing frustrations over NASA's failure to release high-resolution images of 3I/ATLAS captured by the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, fuelling speculation that a coordinated effort is underway to conceal the object's true nature.

'You Will See It All': A Chilling Prediction About 3I/ATLAS

The source insists their motivations are purely to inform the public. 'I'm not larping, I'm not a whistleblower dying of cancer. I just feel people need to know something big is about to happen', they wrote, acknowledging they have been monitoring discussions on platforms like 4chan, Reddit, and YouTube to see how the story develops.

While the post's authenticity remains unverified, some online sleuths have attempted to validate it; one user claimed that running the post's accompanying image, which reportedly showed an internal ESA data chart, through an AI tool suggested it was authentic and unaltered.

For now, the alleged ESA insider has stated they will not answer questions but will monitor the online discussion. They ended their post with a stark and ominous prediction for the near future, leaving the world to watch the skies with a mix of anticipation and dread: 'In December many home based observators will see it all.'