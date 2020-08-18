Kenan Thompson will be following the footsteps of Kelly Clarkson as judge of the live episodes of "America's Got Talent" while Simon Cowell recuperates from his back surgery.

TV Line reported that the "Saturday Night Live" alum will take over Cowell's seat for this week's live episodes which will air on Tuesday and Wednesday. He will join Season 15 resident judges Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum.

"Beyond excited to witness America's Greatest Talents!!! Literally a household favorite of ours!!! Ask Georgia!!! @nbc @agt thank you for having me!!" Thompson shared his excitement in an Instagram post.

Fans shared their excitement to see Thompson judge "America's Got Talent." "The Facts of Life" star Kim Fields even said that "If anybody knows talent, it's YOU!!!!"

"Congratulations!! Perfect fit for the biggest show in town!! America loves AGT and Especially Loves Kenan!!" another fan wrote.

Thompson is the second celebrity to serve as a guest judge on "America's Got Talent" in Cowell's absence. Clarkson stepped in for the music mogul during last week's live shows.

Cowell is still recuperating from his back surgery at his Malibu, California home. He underwent a five-hour operation after he broke his back from testing his new electric bike earlier this month. He even joked about the accident in a social media post shared post-surgery.

"Some good advice, if you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time," read Cowell's tweet where he also thanked everyone for their "kind messages" and shared his gratitude for the nurses and doctors for being the "nicest people I have ever met."

Cowell is expected to make a full recovery sooner than later and according to sources, he even started walking again after the surgery. But NBC has yet to announce his definite return to "America's Got Talent." In the meantime, he can enjoy the show from an audience's perspective in the comfort of his home.

Aside from his appearance on "America's Got Talent," Thompson is set to play a widowed morning show host in the upcoming NBC comedy "Kenan."