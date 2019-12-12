Kevin Hart says he is 'about 65 to 75 percent' back to normal after a spine-breaking car crash in September this year.

The comedian gave an update to the fans about his recovery during an appearance at "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, and said: "I'm about 65 to 75 percent back to my physical self."

When Ellen DeGeneres asked Kevin Hart about his workout routine, the 40-year-old said: "My workouts are not full. I'm not lifting crazy weights, but I'm back to weighted workouts, agility, mobility, core workouts."

The actor was in the passenger seat of his car when the vehicle swerved off the road and into a ditch near Calabasas, California on September 1. The vehicle was being driven by his friend Jared S. Black and the latter's fiance, Rebecca Broxterman was also in the car. Both Hart and Black were taken to nearby hospitals as a result of major back injuries. The 1970 Plymouth Barracuda car involved in the accident was purchased by Hart back in July, as a 40th birthday present to himself.

The "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle" actor told host DeGeneres that being immobilised led him to have a new outlook on life. Hart said: "I couldn't wipe my a**. You don't realize that your back is connected to everything, so coming out of back surgery, everything changed because you're kind of helpless."

"That's when you get to see what really matters, who really matters. Life kind of hits you in a completely different way," the father-of-three continued, reports Entertainment Tonight.

Recalling the care he received from his wife, children, brother and mother-in-law, Hart said: "You go, 'Wow, this is love. This is what real love and life is...I got a completely different look on life now. A much better one."

On the professional front, the actor is busy promoting his upcoming film "Jumanji: The Next Level," in which he returns as a video game character Franklin "Mouse" Finbar, a diminutive zoologist, linguist, and weapons specialist. In the first part of the movie, his character was inhabited by the personality of Ser'Darius Blain's character Anthony "Fridge" Johnson, but in this part, he will be inhabited by Danny Glover's character Milo Walker.