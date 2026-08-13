Former San Diego megachurch elder Leticia McCormack will face the death penalty over the alleged torture and murder of her 11-year-old adopted daughter, Arabella McCormack.

Prosecutors confirmed on Tuesday that they intend to seek capital punishment when the trial begins in August 2027, bringing a new level of severity to a case that has horrified the California community.

Arabella was found unresponsive at the family's Spring Valley home in the early hours of 30 August 2022 and died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

The San Diego County District Attorney's Office has charged the 53-year-old with first-degree murder, three counts of torture, and three counts of wilful cruelty to a child. Leticia's parents, Adella and Stanley Tom, also face charges in connection with the child's death; all three defendants maintain pleas of not guilty.

Bones Protruded Case Centres on Prosecutors' Allegations

First responders were called to McCormack's home at about 2am after reports of a child in distress. According to prosecutors, Arabella was 'pale, unresponsive, and had no pulse' when emergency personnel arrived.

The girl was taken to the hospital but died shortly afterwards. During an early court hearing, San Diego County Deputy District Attorney Meredith Pro said the subsequent investigation found that Arabella had suffered 15 healing bone fractures.

Prosecutors have alleged that Arabella was severely malnourished when she died. They said her bones were visible through her skin and that she had bruising and lacerations across her body. According to reports, she weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death, less than her weight when she was five.

Those details are at the heart of a case that remains allegations rather than established findings. A jury will ultimately decide whether prosecutors can prove them beyond reasonable doubt. Still, the account set out in court is brutal stuff, even by the standards of an already grim criminal case.

McCormack, the Toms and other adults in the household are accused of abusing Arabella and her two younger sisters through beatings with paddles and sticks, deprivation of food and water, and forced physical exercise. The two surviving girls have since been placed in foster care.

Brian McCormack, Arabella's adoptive father and Leticia McCormack's husband, died after shooting himself in the head when police questioned him on the night officers responded to the home. According to sources, Attorney Meredith Pro said he had told his wife in the days before Arabella's death that the child 'was starving to death and he believed she was going to die.'

That alleged warning is likely to be one of the most difficult elements of the case for the defence to confront, if it is introduced at trial. It speaks to a question prosecutors appear determined to press, namely whether the adults around Arabella recognised the danger and failed to act.

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Bones Protruded Claim Raises Stakes at Trial

The District Attorney's Office said it would pursue the death penalty as a possible sentence when McCormack's trial begins in August 2027. That decision does not mean a death sentence is inevitable, or even likely. It means prosecutors will ask jurors to consider it if McCormack is convicted of the charges.

California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a moratorium on executions in 2019, meaning the state has not been carrying out death sentences. Yet prosecutors may still seek capital punishment in eligible murder cases, leaving victims' families and defendants trapped in a legal system that can feel both severe and stalled.

The case has also brought renewed scrutiny to Rock Church, where McCormack had been described in earlier coverage as an elder. In December 2025, Arabella's surviving sisters received a $31.5 million settlement after accusing several organisations, including the church, of failing to intervene in the alleged abuse.

Rock Church said after the settlement that McCormack 'was previously a volunteer' and was not a member of its paid staff, a pastor or an official pastoral leader. The church said her elder ordination had been completed elsewhere before being transferred to Rock Church in January 2022.

'She is no longer affiliated with the church and her ordination was suspended at the beginning of the investigation and has now been officially revoked,' the church said.

According to a report, Rock Church paid $3 million to the surviving girls as part of the settlement, though the report does not state whether the church admitted liability.

For now, McCormack, Tom and Stanley Tom remain presumed innocent. As the 2027 trial date approaches, the legal system prepares to address the grim reality of Arabella's final months, keeping the focus squarely on the adults entrusted with her care.