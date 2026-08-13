Lindsay Clancy's phone was used to search 'Can you treat a sociopath?' four days before her three children were killed, a state police investigator has told her murder trial. The court heard the query was entered on 20 January 2023.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to three murder charges over the deaths of her five-year-old daughter Cora, three-year-old son Dawson and infant son Callan. The children died at the family home in Duxbury, a suburb of Boston, on 24 January 2023.

The testimony places a time-stamped phone search before jurors in a case focused on Clancy's mental state at the time of the deaths. Her defence does not dispute that she was responsible for the children's deaths, but argues that postpartum psychosis meant she should not be held criminally responsible.

Phone Search Evidence Set Out for Jury

The state police investigator testified that Clancy's phone was used to search the question 'Can you treat a sociopath?' on 20 January. The court heard that the search occurred four days before Cora, Dawson and Callan died.

The evidence identifies a phrase and date from a phone linked to Clancy. It does not establish who entered the words, the purpose of the search or what the user meant by the question.

The term 'sociopath' appears because it was used in the search query, not because investigators, lawyers or the court have applied it as a diagnosis to Clancy.

The search is one item of digital material heard in court as part of the murder trial. Its significance will be considered alongside the wider evidence submitted during the proceedings.

Postpartum Psychosis Defence Explained

Read more Lindsay Clancy Breaks Down in Court as 'A Killer Doesn't Sound Like This' Debate Shifts to Patrick Clancy Lindsay Clancy Breaks Down in Court as 'A Killer Doesn't Sound Like This' Debate Shifts to Patrick Clancy

Clancy's lawyers do not dispute that she was responsible for the deaths of Cora, Dawson and Callan.

Their case is that postpartum psychosis meant she should not be held criminally responsible at the time.

That position makes Clancy's mental state central to the proceedings. Jurors must consider the prosecution's evidence and the defence case before reaching verdicts on the three murder charges.

The reported phone search does not resolve that question by itself. It places a dated entry in the days before the deaths before the jury, but it does not demonstrate authorship, motive or a clinical diagnosis.

The court has not made a finding about the meaning of the search. Any assessment of its relevance will form part of the jury's consideration of the case as a whole.

Duxbury Deaths at Centre of Trial

Cora was five, Dawson was three and Callan was an infant when they died at the family home on 24 January 2023. The deaths in Duxbury, Massachusetts, led to the three murder charges against Clancy.

Clancy has pleaded not guilty to every charge. The ongoing trial will determine whether she can be held criminally responsible for the deaths in light of all the evidence heard by the jury.

The phone-search testimony provides a specific point in the chronology before the deaths. It remains one element of a broader case that the jury must assess without treating the query alone as answering the legal issues before the court.

The report does not state who used the phone to enter the search or why the question was asked. It also does not state what conclusion the jury should draw from the query.