On the 13th day of Lindsay Clancy's trial, the court heard that the 36-year-old mother searched for 'psychosis,' 'hallucinations' and ways to die on her phone, weeks before she strangled her three young children in January 2023.

According to investigators, Clancy also made searches relating to bipolar disorder, schizophrenia and medication side effects online. The revelation came after prosecutors and defence lawyers examined the search history and other data recovered from Clancy's mobile phone.

Clancy's search history is the latest development in the case, as the jury considers whether she was mentally capable of killing her three children, Cora, Dawson and Callan. Prosecutors allege that Clancy is criminally responsible for the deaths, while the defence continues to point to postpartum psychosis.

'Can You Treat a Sociopath?'

Lindsay Clancy's phone searches were recovered by Massachusetts State Police Sergeant Timothy Chiappini, who extracted data from her phone. The sergeant testified in court and revealed a series of searches that the mother made in the lead-up to the killings.

The first notable term that Clancy searched for was 'bipolar,' which she entered on 29 December 2022 and again on 13 January 2023. Chiappini then revealed that Clancy searched for 'psychosis' the following day.

Among other terms mentioned to the jury were 'postpartum depression' and 'schizophrenia.' Her lawyers also highlighted searches relating to suicide to support their argument that their client's mental health was deteriorating long before the killings.

For instance, the defendant reportedly looked up the proper way to slit a throat, researching the carotid arteries, which are found in the human neck. The court also heard that Clancy was trying to figure out how to disable the airbag in her vehicle.

Clancy also looked up insomnia and various medications, along with their potential side effects, the court heard. Perhaps the most chilling search she made, however, was 'can you treat a sociopath,' which she allegedly made four days before the killings.

Clancy later attempted to take her own life by jumping from a second-storey window after strangling her children. Although she survived, she was left paralysed and has been attending her own trial in a wheelchair.

The Other Side of Clancy's Phone

Apart from the disturbing searches made by Clancy, the court also heard evidence that her phone contained ordinary queries relating to her children.

These included searches for children's films, Paw Patrol, printable unicorn colouring materials and various foods for children and infants.

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Text messages extracted from her phone also showed Clancy having seemingly normal exchanges with her then-husband, Patrick Clancy.

According to the excerpt, Patrick had sent his wife a message telling her what a good mum she was after Lindsay updated him about their daughter's medical test. She also asked whether they could order takeaway that evening.

The latest revelation adds significance to the evidence about Clancy's state of mind before she killed her children.

With jurors hearing about searches concerning psychosis, hallucinations, suicide and whether sociopathy could be treated in the days before her children died, the evidence could be interpreted in different ways.

As the trial continues on Monday, 17 August, the jury will ultimately have to weigh the phone evidence alongside the wider medical and forensic evidence before reaching a verdict.