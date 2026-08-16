A bizarre conspiracy theory circulating online has attempted to link Dr Rachel Danis, the new wife of Patrick Clancy, to the January 2023 deaths of his three children, as Lindsay Clancy stands trial on three counts of first-degree murder. There is no publicly available evidence linking Danis to the killings, and she has not been identified as a suspect or charged in connection with the case.

For context, 35-year-old Lindsay Clancy is currently on trial over the deaths of her five-year-old daughter Cora, three-year-old son Dawson and eight-month-old son Callan. Both the prosecution and defence agree that Clancy killed the children. The central question at trial is whether she was criminally responsible at the time.

Lindsay Clancy : now blaming the new wife. pic.twitter.com/yNtcXTcN0D — John DePetro Show (@JohnDePetroshow) August 16, 2026

Her legal defence team has maintained that she was suffering from severe postpartum psychosis and other serious mental health problems, which it argues were exacerbated by extensive psychiatric medication, when the killings occurred at the family's Duxbury, Massachusetts, home in January 2023. Prosecutors dispute that defence and contend that Clancy planned the killings.

The case has attracted intense public attention, particularly as testimony has focused on Clancy's psychiatric treatment and mental state before the deaths.

Read more Quick Facts About Patrick Clancy's New Wife, Dr Rachel Danis: Net Worth, Facebook Rumours, and Career Details Quick Facts About Patrick Clancy's New Wife, Dr Rachel Danis: Net Worth, Facebook Rumours, and Career Details

Unfounded Rumours Target Rachel Danis During Trial

The recent surge of online speculation appears to have intensified after internet personality John DePetro shared the theory on Facebook. The conjecture hinges partly on an alleged physical resemblance between Lindsay Clancy and Rachel Danis, with several social media users arguing that the two women share similar facial features.

From that superficial observation, some users developed an unsupported theory suggesting that another woman committed the killings and that Lindsay somehow believed she had carried them out herself. No evidence presented publicly at the trial supports that scenario.

The theory also conflicts with a fundamental fact of the criminal case: Clancy's defence is not arguing that somebody else killed the children. Her lawyers acknowledge that she did so but contend that severe mental illness meant she should not be held criminally responsible.

False DNA Claims Surround Patrick Clancy Case

Other internet users pushed the story even further by alleging that Lindsay was lying outside the family home and watching through a window while another person carried out the attack. Commenters also raised questions about alleged unidentified DNA associated with evidence in the case.

However, the publicly reported evidence presented at trial does not establish that Danis was present at the Duxbury home or involved in the deaths. Prosecutors allege that Clancy strangled her children with exercise resistance bands while Patrick was away from the home running errands.

Some observers even claimed the couple married to prevent themselves from being compelled to testify against one another. That allegation is also unsupported by the publicly available evidence. Marriage does not, in itself, create a blanket prohibition against spouses testifying in criminal proceedings, and no evidence has emerged showing the wedding was connected to Lindsay Clancy's prosecution.

Despite the lack of substantiation, the theory has circulated through social media posts and discussion boards as the murder trial continues. Other users have challenged the claims, pointing to the evidence already being presented in Plymouth Superior Court.

Timeline Proves Rachel Danis Uninvolved In Tragedy

The publicly reported timeline also undermines attempts to place Danis at the centre of the January 2023 killings. Patrick Clancy returned to the family's Duxbury home after running errands on 24 January 2023 and discovered Lindsay outside after she had jumped from a second-storey window. He then found their three children in the basement and alerted emergency responders.

Court proceedings have since provided extensive evidence about what happened inside the home. Clancy has pleaded not guilty, with her defence relying on her mental state rather than disputing that she killed the children.

The prosecution, meanwhile, argues that the killings were deliberate and has pointed to Clancy's actions before the deaths, including sending Patrick out to collect children's medicine and takeaway food.

Claims concerning exactly when Patrick first met or began dating Danis require separate sourcing before being used to definitively rule out involvement based on chronology alone. The current draft's assertions that he moved to Manhattan in May 2023, began dating Danis in early 2024 and that she moved into his Upper East Side flat in 2025 should therefore remain attributed to the publications that originally reported them rather than described as 'official records.'

The pair subsequently married in April 2026, according to reports, several months before Lindsay Clancy's criminal trial began on 27 July.

While the courtroom proceedings continue to draw intense public interest, nothing presented publicly in the criminal case has implicated Danis in the children's deaths. The evidence being contested instead centres on Lindsay Clancy's mental state, psychiatric treatment and whether she should be held criminally responsible for killing Cora, Dawson and Callan.