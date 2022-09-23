The vice president of Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) France, Alain Beral, has reportedly threatened to take legal action after national football team star Kylian Mbappe refused to participate in a sponsored photo shoot and other promotional activities with his teammates earlier this week.

Mbappe is currently with the French national team to play in the UEFA Nations League. The squad took part in some activities as part of their sponsorship commitments ahead of their 2-0 victory over Austria on Thursday.

However, the Paris Saint-Germain forward refused to participate due to an ongoing row over image rights. This did not go down well with Beral, who said: "We have paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights." According to The Sun, he did not specify if he is looking into taking legal action against Mbappe as an individual or against the French Football Federation.

Meanwhile, KFC France sang a different tune, stating that Beral's comments were not aligned with the company's stance on the matter. "KFC France regrets the words that were spoken yesterday and reported in the media this morning. These are personal opinions, but in no way reflect the position of the company," read a statement shared by Reuters.

"KFC France also wishes to clarify that Alain Beral did not speak on behalf of the company, but in the context of a private conversation during an event related to his functions as president of the National Basketball League.

The company then went on to reiterate that the relationship between the brand and the national football team continues to be positive, and that a resolution is currently in the works.

"The partnership between KFC and the French Football Federation (FFF) has always been a source of pride for the company."

"KFC France has every confidence in the FFF's ability to find satisfactory solutions for all of its partners and players, including Kylian Mbappe, whose supporters we are among the first in France."

Mbappe is known to be very particular about his image rights, with the topic being at the centre of his transfer saga during the summer. It is believed that control over image rights played a major role in his decision to renew his contract with PSG instead of making a move to Real Madrid.

There are speculations that he wants to be able to choose which brands to endorse, and is not particularly inclined to back fast food chains and betting companies.