Viral rumours have once again swept through social media, this time claiming the death of one of TikTok's most recognisable figures, Khaby Lame. The Senegalese-born, Italy-raised star became the centre of online speculation in early October 2025 after posts alleged he had died in a tragic car accident.

The reports quickly gained traction across major platforms, leaving millions of fans alarmed and seeking the truth.

Viral Rumours About Khaby Lame's 'Accident'

The rumours began circulating on 3 October 2025, when several misleading posts appeared on YouTube, Facebook, and X (formerly Twitter). These posts claimed Khaby Lame had been involved in a fatal crash, with some even attaching photos of a wrecked car falsely linked to the star. Given his global popularity and recent absence from frequent social updates, the claims spread rapidly, amassing thousands of reactions and shares.

Fact-checkers at Reuters and Snopes swiftly investigated the claims. Both confirmed that no credible news outlets or official representatives had reported any such incident. The posts were instead traced to clickbait pages designed to generate web traffic and, in some cases, trick users into clicking phishing links. Within hours of the initial wave, multiple sources had debunked the false reports, confirming that Khaby Lame was alive and well.

Here's What Actually Happened

As news of the supposed accident continued to circulate, fans across the world voiced their concern. Many took to social media to express disbelief and later relief once the truth emerged. One user wrote that they had been 'stunned' upon reading the false claim, while another shared their 'relief' after learning it was untrue.

BBC Trending later reported that celebrity death hoaxes are increasingly common across digital platforms. These hoaxes often exploit public figures' popularity to attract clicks or gather users' personal data. A fan also clarified the situation online, writing that the rumour was 'false' and that Khaby Lame remained 'alive and well', continuing to appear publicly and engage with fans through his verified accounts.

Khaby Lame's Journey to Global Fame

Born in Senegal and raised in Chivasso, Italy, Khaby Lame rose to international recognition in 2020 after losing his factory job during the pandemic. He began posting short TikTok clips mocking overly complicated 'life hack' videos with simple gestures and wordless reactions. His signature style quickly resonated worldwide, making him one of the platform's most-followed creators with over 160 million followers.

Despite his global fame and success, Khaby Lame has largely avoided controversy, choosing to keep his private life away from public attention. He has collaborated with several global brands and attended major events but remains grounded in his content's original, silent humour. His approach has earned him a reputation for authenticity in an often noisy social media landscape.

Khaby Lame remains active on social media, engaging with his global audience and maintaining the same humour that made him a household name.